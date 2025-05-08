Why did Cartier refuse Diljit Dosanjh the Patiala necklace for Met Gala?

Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh turned heads on Tuesday with a bold and culturally rich debut at the Met Gala, fashion’s most iconic night. Dressed in an ivory sherwani embroidered with the map of Punjab and Punjabi Gurmukhi script, he brought global attention to his heritage — merging traditional pride with high fashion.

ALSO READ: How India's rising music star Diljit Dosanjh is breaking the Bollywood mold Dosanjh’s look was completed with a jewelled turban and ceremonial sword, delivering a powerful message about identity and cultural roots. His ensemble paid homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, with elaborate jewellery inspired by the royal’s legendary ‘Patiala necklace’. However, what began as celebration soon gave way to controversy.

Cartier controversy

While Dosanjh’s Met Gala presence was widely praised, many took to social media to express outrage after learning that French luxury brand Cartier allegedly refused a request to loan the original Patiala Necklace for his Met Gala appearance.

His stylist, Abhilasha Devnani, told The New York Times, she “tried to borrow that iconic Cartier necklace for the night” but was informed it “sits sealed in a museum”.

The choker necklace, created by Cartier in 1928 for Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, is a storied artifact of colonial-era opulence. Designed with 2,930 diamonds and featuring the world’s seventh-largest diamond—the De Beers—the piece vanished in 1948 and was later recovered, though stripped of most of its precious stones.

Social media erupts over cultural bias

The backlash gained momentum online when users compared Dosanjh’s denial with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain’s 2022 Met Gala appearance. Chamberlain had worn a Cartier choker believed to be part of the original Patiala necklace.

“So Diljit Dosanjh had to wear jewels inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala’s Cartier collection, as he wasn’t allowed to wear the original necklace. But Emma Chamberlain wore the original Cartier Patiala Choker in 2022 #MetGala. Talk about cultural appropriation!” wrote a user on X.

Another post reads: “Diljit Dosanjh was denied permission by Cartier to borrow Maharaja of Patiala’s choker. But they happily gave it to a white YouTuber a few years ago.”

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan makes Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi outfit: 'For my kids' Fashion influencers and commentators also weighed in, questioning Cartier’s refusal and pointing to what many perceived as a selective honouring of history. Some argued that allowing a South Asian icon like Dosanjh to wear the necklace would have shifted the narrative—from Cartier as a restorer of heritage to one of a colonised identity reclaiming it.

ALSO READ: Indian celebrities, film stars and designers shine at Met Gala 2025 “They don’t want to acknowledge the colonial past of this art piece and Cartier. Meanwhile, a white YouTuber gets to wear the original, while Diljit—whose roots actually belong to this necklace—has to settle for an homage. Shame on Cartier,” a viral Instagram comment reads.

Diljit makes an impression

Despite the controversy, Dosanjh’s Met Gala moment remains one of the event’s most talked-about highlights in India. Styled by Abhilasha Devnani and dressed by designer Prabal Gurung, Dosanjh completed his look with pieces from Golecha Jewels and Cartier.

He wore a Panthere de Cartier watch, bracelet, and ring. In an Instagram post, he thanked Cartier, along with Anna Wintour, Devnani, Gurung, and Golecha Jewels for helping bring his vision to life.