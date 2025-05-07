Squid Game season 3 teaser released; check plot, cast, release date & more

Good news for all the Squid Game fans as the third season is returning with more intense thrill and drama. The recent teaser hints at the battle, which is going to be more brutal than ever as lead character Seong Gi-Hun is eying to take revenge for the brutal deaths of his friends in the last season.

The teaser shows Gi-Hun in a warehouse full of contestants, who are brutally terrified by the bloodshed, and it is expected that they are going to join him in the final battle against those responsible for the ruthless games.

Squid Game key characters update

The teaser reveals the return of characters such as detective Hwang Jun-Ho and the mysterious pink guard No-Eul. However, the fate of Front Man (In-Ho) and Gyeong-Seok is still not clear and fans are speculating about what will be their role.

Many familiar faces, including Myung-Gi, Yong-Sik, Geum-Ja, and Jun-Hee, make their appearance though their fates seem uncertain. Hyun-Ju, who led the coop once, returns in search of Dae-Ho, who is collecting weapons now.

Watch Squid Game Season 3: Teaser

What does the teaser reveal about Season 3?

Hwang Jun-Ho is seen checking the control room, and No-Eul appears sneaking into the restricted area of the building. Meanwhile, the red-blue ball game pits players against each other, with Gi-Hun leading one team.

The sound of the crying of a baby near the end of the teaser only adds to the suspense, leaving fans on edge.

Squid Game Season 3: Cast

Several key characters are returning to the third season, such as Lee Jung-Jae (Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (the Front Man) and Wi Ha-Joon (Hwang Jun-Ho). Apart from the old team, the final season is going to feature some new names, such as Im Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, and Park Sung-Hoon are also joining the cast, adding further excitement to the latest season.

Squid Game Season 3: Streaming details

The official number of episodes is not confirmed, and as per the reports suggests that Season 3 is likely to consist of six episodes, fewer than both the prior seasons. The makers will release all six episodes simultaneously on June 27, aiming for a Netflix binge release strategy.

Season 3 will conclude Hwang Dong-hyuk's trilogy. The previous seasons of Squid Game shattered viewership records. Season 2 emerged as one of Netflix's most-watched non-English shows, reaching audiences in more than 90 countries.

This is going to mark the end of Gi-hun’s story. However, the franchise might return with potential spin-offs or prequels.