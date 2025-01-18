Bigg Boss 18 finale week: Ex-contestants in house for 2nd press conference

The grand finale of Bigg Boss season 18 is quickly approaching and is set for January 19. The makers of the show are working hard to make this season memorable. In an unexpected twist, the media will be seen questioning the contestants' supporters and celebrity friends during a second press conference that will take place in the Bigg Boss house.

According to reports, well-known public figures including Elvish Yadav, Kamya Punjabi, and Rubina Dilaik would be spotted entering Bigg Boss 18 to cheer for their favourite contestants. The media will engage with the celebrities and get their opinions on the show, so the press conference will be very interesting. According to reports, the participants may have to watch the conference on Bigg Boss TV since they would not be there.

Bigg Boss 18 finale week: Who will be supporting whom?

According to sources with the show, Kamya Punjabi will be cheering for Karan Veer, while Rubina Dilaik will be backing Vivian. In contrast, Elvish Yadav will support Rajat Dalal. You may see Vicky Jain standing by his close friend Vivian Dsena.

According to reports, Shalin Bhanot would be seen standing by Eisha Singh. He was expected to be on the set of Bigg Boss 18. However, the actor withdrew. Munawar Faruqui too was to attend the media press conference, but he had to postpone because of his busy schedule.

Bigg Boss 18 finale week: Rajat Dalal’s supporter Elvish Yadav vs Media

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, entered the house to support Rajat Dalal. Elvish got into a heated argument with the reporters in the latest BB18 promo after they asked him why he was supporting Rajat despite his controversial past.

To which the Yadav replied, “Ye reality show hai, yaha pe koi fiction to nahi chalra hai. Aap logon ke opinion se meri dosti change nahi hogi, mera dost hai main support karne aaya hun danke ki chot pe (This is a reality show and nothing fictional is going to take place here. Your opinion won’t affect our friendship. He is my friend and I came to support him.)"

Elvish was also accused of planning rallies and organising fan meetups to back Rajat Dalal in the finale race. To which he said, “Baki log bhi karwa sakte hain. Mere followers hai, khairaat mein thodi aaye hain. Unke bas ki hai wo karwa sakte hain, hmare bas ki hai hum karwa rahe hain. (Even they can do it. My followers didn’t come to charity. They can organise if they can, I am doing it because I am capable of it.)"

Elvish recently praised Rajat's game and consistency at the Entertainer's Cricket League 2 auction. He said that he thinks that Rajat will win and the trophy will return to Haryana.

Big Boss 18: Elvish Yadav slammed by media

A source, quoted by the DNA, later stated that a senior journalist told them they would boycott Elvish Yadav, and he was not questioned by the majority of journalists. But after the press conference, one of the reporters questioned Elvish about why he placed the blame on the media community. He clarified that he was blaming some of the journalists, not the entire community. But Elvish 'arrogantly' did not bother to apologize, and journalists were not happy with him.