As Bigg Boss 18 speeds toward its grand finale, the suspense is finally ending. The reality show, which is renowned for its ferocious disputes, intense confrontations, and unrestrained drama, has effectively reduced the number of contestants to the top 6.

These 6 talented people are now on the verge of finishing, and only one of them will soon claim the prestigious Bigg Boss 18 winner as the competition gets more intense and emotions reach a fever pitch.

Fans are surely curious to find out how they can help their favourite contestant win as the excitement increases. Voting is the solution, and here is a thorough explanation of how to do it to have your voice heard and possibly help your favourite contestant win the prestigious BB 18 trophy.

Bigg Boss 18: Top 6 Finalists

Vivian Desena

Rajat Dalal

Karanveer Mehra

Chum Darang

Avinash Mishra

Eisha Singh.

Bigg Boss 18 Latest Voting Trends Result:

Rajat Dalal- 41% (62,419 Votes)

Vivian Dsena- 29% (43,833 Votes)

Karanveer Mehra- 15% (23,041 Votes)

Avinash Mishra- 6% (9,552 Votes)

Chum Darang-5% (7,815 Votes)

Eisha Singh– 2% (3,299 Votes)

Bigg Boss 18: How to vote (step-by-step guide)

1. Get the JioCinema app and download it on your iOS or Android smartphone.

2. Enter your personal information, including your name, phone number, email address, age, birthdate, and more.

3. Go to the Bigg Boss 18 section in the downloaded app.

4. Select a Nominated Contestant or your favourite contestant you wish to keep from being eliminated.

5. Click Submit to confirm your vote.

Bigg Boss 18: Important Voting Details

1. Voting lines will remain open until noon on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

2. Permission of Multiple Votes: To have the most influence, cast your vote more than once.

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale

To be hosted by the Bollywood actor, Salman Khan, on January 19, 2025, at 9 p.m., Colors TV and JioCinema will broadcast the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale. Viewers must have a JioCinema Premium subscription to enjoy the live show.

During an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan revealed the date of the finale. The Bigg Boss 18 participants are playing with high stakes because the winner is anticipated to take home the prestigious trophy and a huge cash prize of about Rs 50 lakh. Make sure not to miss the thrilling end, as the action-packed finale is expected to run up to 3 hours!