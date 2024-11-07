Bigg Boss 18 Week 5: Who is lagging in votes? Check early voting results

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered last month on Colors TV with a bang, with 18 celebrities and social media influencers competing for the coveted winner's title. Since its premiere, this season has captivated audiences with its emotional rollercoaster, drama, and intense rivalry.

Notable competitors including Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, and Alice Kaushik are leading the battle in the fiercely competitive Bigg Boss 18 house. Every episode is filled with excitement since these candidates are not only taking on difficult tasks but also developing strategic alliances and having emotional clashes.

Bigg Boss 18 Week 5: Eliminations and nominations

Several contenders have been eliminated this season, including Nyrraa M Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Hema Sharma, Shehzada Dhami, and Gunaratna Sadavarte. Viewers can anticipate surprising turns and intense rivalries as the race heats up, which will test the surviving competitors' as they compete for the popular championship and gain the support of the public.

The nomination challenge, in which Time God Vivian Dsena was tasked with selecting eight candidates for potential eviction, was the main topic of the recent Bigg Boss 18 episode. Karan Veer, Arfeen, Sara, Rajat, Chahat, Shrutika, Tajinder, and Chum were among the people Vivian chose.

Bigg Boss then granted the housemates the authority to rescue four people from the list of nominees. A majority vote prevented Rajat, Chum, Shrutika, and Karan Veer from being evicted. Chahat, Arfeen, Sara, and Tajinder Bagga were, therefore, at risk of being eliminated this week. On Thursday, November 6, the voting lines for this week's Bigg Boss 18 eliminations remained open till 10 AM.

Bigg Boss 18 early voting results week 5: Unexpected elimination?

According to the recent information, Chahat Pandey is now in the lead with Arfeen Khan not far behind. Meanwhile, Sara and Tajinder Bagga are in the bottom two. Any of the lower-ranked competitors still have an opportunity to change their fortunes as the voting period draws to a close, and Bigg Boss is known for its surprising turns. Remember that anything might change until the results are revealed, so these rankings are not final.