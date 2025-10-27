Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama eliminated during Weekend Ka Vaar

The second double elimination of the season took place on Bigg Boss 19 as contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted on Friday night. Their exit came after a week-long break from eliminations for Diwali.

Social media was flooded with viewers who questioned the choice and accused the makers of being unfair. However, some fans have conjectured that Baseer's increasing closeness with Nehal diverted the Hyderabad-based model-actor's attention.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama eliminated from Bigg Boss 19

In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman said. Baseer and singer Amaal Malik also gave each other a heartfelt embrace before leaving the residence. It was also the second double elimination of the season. Salman stated in the Weekend Ka Vaar, "I am quite shocked myself. But based on the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house".

The official X (Twitter) of Bigg Boss tweeted, “Wait, what?! Ghar mein hua double eviction! @nehalchudasama9 ke saath, @Baseer_Bob bhi huye ghar se beghar (Double eviction in the house! Along with @nehalchudasama9, @Baseer_Bob has also been evicted).”

More about the elimination of Bigg Boss 19

Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Where to watch Rishab Shetty's 800 cr film Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasma, and Pranit More were in danger this week. But with the most votes, Gaurav and Pranit were able to survive. Sonakshi Sinha and Mika Singh made special appearances in the episode as well, bringing glamour and fun to another eventful weekend full of turmoil.

The Bigg Boss 19 trophy is now being contested by a number of names. The remaining contestants for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy are Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha.

With an "OTT-first" strategy, it debuted on August 24, 2025, streaming on JioHotstar before its Colours TV broadcast.

Fans react after the double elimination of Bigg Boss 19

“I wish he could sense how ugly Nehal was looking from the inside. But, he thought that was the only way to stand out,” the user commented.

“Being a muslim, I tell you these are the worst bad-duas anyone can give,” another user commented.

Also Read: Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann-Rashmika's film eyes 100 cr “Very well explained! He definitely chose the wrong set of people to be friends with! None of them ever really stood for each other! He would have found such loyal friendships in the other group, because I do think Baseer seems like a friend’s friend!” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “He dug his grave the moment he said he’s in a sh*t season with sh*t people. Makers stopped giving a sh*t about him and stopped giving a sh*t about everyone but Amaal.”

“I swear those badduas were so bad, and his track with Farhana was going so right. I don’t know what happened to him,” said one user.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the most genuine contestant evicted like this. Baseer Ali gave his all every single day. The audience isn’t blind... we know who deserved to stay,” commented on X.

“He brought energy, strategy, and unpredictability. To see him leave at Top 13 feels unfair,” another wrote.

Another commented, “Unbelievable twist! Baseer didn’t deserve to go this early. He was one of the strongest players this season.”

“He deserved to leave, not so soon, but definitely his fake love angle cost him, and I still believe he would have received fewer votes than Pranit and Gaurav. All he did was fight with Kunicka, Abhishek, Gaurav and Malti. He was not looking decent nature-wise,” a user commented on X.