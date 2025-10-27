Monday, October 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Squid Game The Challenge Season 2: When & where to watch thrilling show?

Squid Game The Challenge Season 2: When & where to watch thrilling show?

Squid Game Season 2 is back with 456 new contestants. A life-changing prize of $4.56 mn and startling surprises are promised in the series. Here's when & where to watch this new season

Squid Game The Challenge Season 2

Squid Game The Challenge Season 2 OTT Date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The motto is "Why make friends when you can make millions?" and 456 contestants are set to compete in the most competitive, high-stakes event, again. The upcoming Season 2 of the reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge" is generating a lot of excitement.
 
Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series is about to premiere, and it promises a gauntlet of never-before-seen games, startling twists, and, of course, a new cast of players playing under new rules. Here are the times and locations for the upcoming season, along with what to anticipate from the latest twist.

About the Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

"456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize," reads the Netflix release. The format is still as difficult as before. The series, which is based on the original worldwide blockbuster show Squid Game, puts contestants through rounds of competition that they must make it through to escape elimination.
 
 
In the 10 episodes of the previous season, 456 participants faced off against one another and their final fate. These difficulties reflected the well-known trials from the original drama series, such as "Red Light-Green Light" and "Glass Bridge," coupled with a few new ones.   

Also Read

Stranger Things Season 5

Hawkins fans, get ready for one last ride as Stranger Things hits theatres

Netflix partners with Spotify

Netflix teams up with Spotify to bring popular video podcasts: Details here

Tech Wrap October 9

Tech Wrap Oct 9: Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Search Live, Netflix games on TV

Netflix

Netflix India partners with IICT, Ficci to support AVGC-XR segment in India

War 2

From War 2 to Search: Complete list of upcoming OTT releases this week

Squid Game The Challenge Season 2: When and where to watch online?

Although there will be nine episodes in the upcoming season, viewers cannot binge-watch this reality show. The first episode of the series will premiere on Netflix on November 4, 2025, to guarantee suspenseful cliff-hangers and keep viewers guessing. 
 
On November 11, the remaining fresh episodes will premiere, leading up to the November 18 finale. Within three days of its Netflix debut, the reality program broke records for the dystopian survival-thriller series it is based on  ALSO READ: Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann-Rashmika's film eyes 100 cr.

More about Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

Viewers were given a tantalising preview in the teaser, which confirmed the return of some well-known scenes from the original series. Most notably, the pink-suited army’s striking presence stood out, their poised movements and mock drills adding to their distinct aura.
 
The new season offers many intricate and perverse tasks in addition to the well-known rainbow track with the six-legged pentathlon. These include an altered version of Snakes and Ladders, a game of marbles set in a dystopian environment, and, of course, a plethora of shocking new twists to the original structure.
 

More From This Section

Kantara 2 box office collection

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Where to watch Rishab Shetty's 800 cr film

Thamma Box Office Collection

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann-Rashmika's film eyes 100 cr

Dilwale Dulhaniya, DDLJ

Big countries, little people: Indian diaspora as seen in Bollywood films

thamma, ek deewane ki deewaniyat

Diwali releases open strong but fail to sustain momentum at Box Office

bill gates, smriti irani

Bill Gates to appear in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi-2': Here's why

Topics : Netflix India web series virtual reality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon