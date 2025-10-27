Monday, October 27, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Where to watch Rishab Shetty's 800 cr film

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Where to watch Rishab Shetty's 800 cr film

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical run on Oct 2, 2025. The platform has got its digital rights for ₹125 cr, although the OTT date isn't out yet

Kantara 2 box office collection

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, crossing the ₹800-crore mark worldwide within 24 days of its theatrical run, making it only the second Indian film to achieve this feat.
 
Riding on massive anticipation, the film continues its dream run in theatres. Following its theatrical success, Kantara: Chapter 1 will soon premiere on a leading global OTT platform.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection 

The industry data-tracking website Sacnilk reports that the folk action drama, which is a prequel to 2023's Kantara, has made Rs 800.2 crore globally. Kantara: Chapter 1 has also been doing well at home. In just 24 days, the movie brought in Rs 579.2 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.
 
 
The movie made Rs 337.4 crore net in the extended first week after opening with a box office of Rs 61.85 crore net on Day 1. The earnings increased by Rs 147.85 crore net in the second week. The collection increased by Rs 78.85 crore box office in the third week.
 
Kantara: Chapter 1 made Rs 6.1 crore nett on its fourth Friday and Rs 9 crore nett on its fourth Saturday. In Kannada, the movie brought in Rs 186.6 crore, in Hindi, Rs 200.5 crore, Telugu, Rs 88.25 crore, Rs 59.85 crore, and in Tamil, Rs 44 crore. 

Also Read

Thamma Box Office Collection

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann-Rashmika's film eyes 100 cr

This year's Thamma–Deewaniyat pairing is projected to deliver around ₹250 crore in box office

A quieter Diwali at box office: Collection likely to see 60% dippremium

Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 16: Film nears ₹500 crore mark in India

CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

India's cumulative BO collection up 18% in Jan-Sep, says Ormax Media

Rishabh Shetty, Kantara

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues dream run, earns ₹650 cr worldwide Collection

About Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release

The OTT release date has not yet been announced. Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for ₹125 crore.
 
The film continues to perform strongly in theatres, maintaining impressive box office numbers even weeks after its release. Fans are eagerly awaiting its digital premiere, which is expected to follow a few weeks after its theatrical run. 

Kantara chapter 1 cast and plot

As a prequel to the 2022 movie, Kantara: Chapter 1 transports viewers to pre-colonial Karnataka under the Kadamba dynasty in the fourth century. The narrative examines the beginnings of the religious rites as well as the long-standing struggle between a rapacious royal dynasty and the tribal people who live in the forest. 
 
The cast includes Rishab Shetty as Berme, Jayaram as King Vijayendra, Rukmini Vasanth as Princess Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Prince Kulashekhara, Ramitha Shailendra as Rajalakshmi and Pramod Shetty as Bhogendra.
 

More From This Section

Dilwale Dulhaniya, DDLJ

Big countries, little people: Indian diaspora as seen in Bollywood films

Stranger Things Season 5

Hawkins fans, get ready for one last ride as Stranger Things hits theatres

thamma, ek deewane ki deewaniyat

Diwali releases open strong but fail to sustain momentum at Box Office

bill gates, smriti irani

Bill Gates to appear in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi-2': Here's why

Asrani

Farewell, Asrani: The Sholay 'jailer' who redefined humour in Bollywood

Topics : Indian Box Office Indian film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon