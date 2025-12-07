Bigg Boss 19 Finale voting results, Bigg Boss Time: The road to the Bigg Boss 19 crown is nearly over. Malti Chahar’s eviction has sealed the final five, with Gaurav Khanna emerging as the front-runner in unofficial voting trends — but the fate of the trophy rests entirely with the viewers. Voting lines for Bigg Boss season 19 were scheduled to close on December 7 at 10 a.m.

Gaurav, Farhana, Amaal, Pranit, and Tanya, the other roommates, have all drawn attention in various ways. While some leaned on emotional honesty, others played calculated games or courted controversy. Discussions on social media ahead of the day of the finale revolved around who will take home the coveted Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Bigg Boss 19 finale voting trends: Who has got the highest votes on JioHotstar? According to a source quoted by Filmibeat, Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will be a blockbuster affair as the makers have planned a special twist. “The season has remained in the headlines throughout its stint on JioHotstar, and now, the OTT platform wants to end things on a high note. The top five Bigg Boss 19 finalists will compete with each other for the winner's trophy. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will promote their much-awaited film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri during the grand finale.”

The source added, “Former contestants like Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, and Kunicka Sadanand will attend the finale event and cheer for their favourites. The top five finalists will also perform together, showcasing their jalwa in the BB 19 house for one last time. The Bigg Boss 19 24X7 LIVE channel has been closed as the contestants had to start preparing for their finale performances. Bigg Boss 19 finale voting lines will remain open till Sunday." Social media tracking of Bigg Boss 19 finale voting trends shows a clear pattern. Unofficial polls and fan pages place Gaurav Khanna firmly in the lead, with Amaal Malik and Farrhana Bhatt close behind. Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More appear to be trailing in online rankings.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: What is the prize money? The Bigg Boss 19 winner may receive more than ₹50 lakh, according to projections based on past winners' prizes, even though there has been "no" formal announcement regarding the amount. The show will start streaming on JioCinema from 9 pm today. Special guests on Bigg Boss 19 finale episode Bigg Boss Time: When and where to watch the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale? ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Where to watch Salman Khan unveil the winner tonight The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is scheduled today, on December 7, 2025, according to the makers. According to official updates released by the platform, the live telecast for OTT users will start at 9 PM IST on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The show will be available for viewers to watch on Colours TV. The grand finale will feature special appearances by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who will promote their upcoming film, along with Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, who will make an appearance for Splitsvilla 16. The stage will also come alive with electrifying music and dance acts by Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur and other performers.