Bigg Boss 19 leaked list: Ram Kapoor, Mamta Kulkarni, more in Salman's show

Salman Khan is gearing up for a grand comeback with the new season of Bigg Boss , Indian television’s most talked-about reality show. While this year’s edition has been surprisingly low on pre-launch buzz and speculation about contestants, fresh details are now in — including the premiere date, show format, and runtime — just as the countdown to the chaos begins.

The promotional shoot of Bigg Boss 19, being produced by Endemol Shine India, is anticipated to conclude by the end of June, and the show is scheduled to premiere in July 2025. We are currently awaiting official confirmation. In the meantime, we bring you names of many tentative contestants who have made it onto the list rumoured to appear on the show.

Bigg Boss 19: When to expect Salman Khan's hosted show? According to a source who spoke to SCREEN, the show will air in August; however, a specific date has not yet been set. August 2 was expected to be the launch date of Bigg Boss 19, but that has been cancelled. This year, the makers are switching things up — Bigg Boss 19 will kick off directly with the main television season, and after a run of three and a half to four months, the show will transition into its OTT version. Produced by Banijay Asia, the entire season will air exclusively across Viacom18’s network of channels and platforms.

Will the Bigg Boss season 19 theme be repeated? Salman Khan returns as host for the upcoming season, which is tentatively themed Rewind. According to sources, viewers can expect major changes to the format and features of the show this year. One nostalgic twist making a comeback is the Secret Room — a fan-favourite element from earlier seasons — where the bottom two nominated contestants will be kept in isolation, observing the game unfold from the shadows. Additionally, the participants will not be able to nominate; instead, the audience will vote. Nevertheless, they may have a significant influence on the eviction of other players. Tasks would simultaneously determine whether or not the contestants would receive their weekly ration; if a task is cancelled, the contestants may have to go without food for the week.

‘Tentative’ list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants • Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor- According to reports, actor Ram Kapoor, who has made headlines lately for several reasons, would be taking part in this season with his wife, Gautami Kapoor. • Krishna Shroff- Influencer in fitness, younger lady Shroff is the sister of Tiger Shroff and the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff. It is said that she is prepared to appear on Salman Khan's show after her recent appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. • Raj Kundra- The husband of Bollywood 90s queen, Shilpa Shetty, was last spotted on 'The Traitors', and it is said that he will next appear on this reality show.

• Tanushree Dutta- The former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has been out of the spotlight, but there are now rumours that she will appear on the show. • Anita Hassanandani- Actress Hassanandani, who is rumoured to return to television with the Colours TV series Suman Indori, will be competing in the recent season of Bigg Boss. However, given that Anita is already participating in Gori Chali Gaon, another reality show on Zed TV, this name seems unlikely. • Apoorva Mukhija- Known as the "Rebel Kid," this content creator is currently featured on 'The Traitors' after being involved in India's Got Latent controversy.

• Mamta Kulkarni- The popular 90s star, Mamta Kulkarni, may appear on the controversial reality show after making headlines this year for several reasons. • Sharad Malhotra- Actor Sharad Malhotra appears to have accepted the show this year after receiving numerous offers over the years. • Munmun Dutta- One of the participants anticipated to be on the reality show this year is actress Munmun Dutta, who is also known as Babitaji from 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Munmun is still featured on the show, though, so it seems doubtful that she will take part. • Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast- Gaurav Taneja, after a controversial appearance on Shark Tank India 4 this year, social media influencer Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, is apparently set to compete on the Salman Khan-hosted program.