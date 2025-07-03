The Sandman Season 2 release time India: Episodes 1-6 are now streaming

After nearly three years of anticipation, Netflix's The Sandman Season 2 is finally here! The dark fantasy saga returns with its second and final season, and Volume 1 (Episodes 1 to 6) started streaming from today, July 3, at 12:30 PM IST, exclusively on Netflix India. Fans have waited patiently since the show's announcement, and now the journey of Morpheus continues with deeper mythological layers and emotional twists.

But here’s the twist; Season 2 is split into three volumes. While the first six episodes drop today, the story continues with Volume 2 releasing on July 24, and concludes with a special bonus episode titled "Death: The High Cost of Living" on July 31.

The Sandman Season 2: Plot Based on Neil Gaiman’s celebrated graphic novels, The Sandman Season 2 takes viewers through the most iconic story arcs—Season of Mists, Brief Lives, and The Kindly Ones. After restoring the Dreaming and defeating the Corinthian, Morpheus must now confront the consequences of his past, including a perilous return to Hell after Lucifer Morningstar abdicates her throne. This cosmic ripple unleashes conflict across realms as gods, magical beings, and mortals get drawn into Dream’s fate. The new season also explores Dream's strained relationships with his immortal siblings—Destiny, Delirium, and Destruction—as personal guilt, family ties, and ancient grudges start unravelling the fabric of reality.

The Sandman Season 2 Cast: Who's back and who’s new? Returning to lead the fantasy ensemble is Tom Sturridge as Dream (Morpheus), joined by fan-favourites: Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Donna Preston as Despair

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Also returning: Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine)

Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian)

Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne)

Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven)

Mark Hamill (Merv Pumpkinhead) New cast members expand the mythos: Adrian Lester as Destiny

Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium

Barry Sloane as Destruction

Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus

Indya Moore as Wanda

Jack Gleeson as Puck

Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas

Norse mythology joins the universe with:

Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor

Clive Russell as Odin

Freddie Fox as Loki The Sandman Season 2 Netflix release schedule (India Time) Volume Episodes Release Date Time (IST) Volume 1 Episodes 1 to 6 July 3, 2025 12:30 PM IST Volume 2 Episodes 7 to 11 July 24, 2025 12:30 PM IST Bonus Episode Death: The High Cost of Living July 31, 2025 12:30 PM IST

The Sandman Season 2: FAQs 1. When is The Sandman Season 2 Episode 1 releasing in India? The first six episodes (Volume 1) were released on July 3, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST on Netflix. 2. How many episodes are there in total in Season 2? Season 2 features 11 episodes and one bonus episode, released in three parts. 3. Is this the final season of The Sandman? Yes, The Sandman Season 2 is the final instalment of the series. 4. Who are the new characters introduced in Season 2? New characters include Destiny, Delirium, Destruction, and figures from Norse mythology like Thor, Odin, and Loki.