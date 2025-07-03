The Sandman Season 2 release time India: Episodes 1-6 are now streaming

The Sandman Season 2: Plot
The Sandman Season 2 Cast: Who's back and who’s new?
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death
- Mason Alexander Park as Desire
- Donna Preston as Despair
- Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer
- Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine)
- Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian)
- Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne)
- Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven)
- Mark Hamill (Merv Pumpkinhead)
- Adrian Lester as Destiny
- Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium
- Barry Sloane as Destruction
- Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus
- Indya Moore as Wanda
- Jack Gleeson as Puck
- Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas
- Norse mythology joins the universe with:
- Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor
- Clive Russell as Odin
- Freddie Fox as Loki
The Sandman Season 2 Netflix release schedule (India Time)
|Volume
|Episodes
|Release Date
|Time (IST)
|Volume 1
|Episodes 1 to 6
|July 3, 2025
|12:30 PM IST
|Volume 2
|Episodes 7 to 11
|July 24, 2025
|12:30 PM IST
|Bonus Episode
|Death: The High Cost of Living
|July 31, 2025
|12:30 PM IST
The Sandman Season 2: FAQs
