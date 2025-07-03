Home / Entertainment / The Sandman Season 2 release time India: Episodes 1-6 are now streaming

The Sandman Season 2 release time India: Episodes 1-6 are now streaming

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix! Check release time in India, cast details, episode schedule, and much more

The Sandman Season 2
The Sandman Season 2
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After nearly three years of anticipation, Netflix's The Sandman Season 2 is finally here! The dark fantasy saga returns with its second and final season, and Volume 1 (Episodes 1 to 6) started streaming from today, July 3, at 12:30 PM IST, exclusively on Netflix India. Fans have waited patiently since the show's announcement, and now the journey of Morpheus continues with deeper mythological layers and emotional twists.
 
But here’s the twist; Season 2 is split into three volumes. While the first six episodes drop today, the story continues with Volume 2 releasing on July 24, and concludes with a special bonus episode titled "Death: The High Cost of Living" on July 31.

The Sandman Season 2: Plot

Based on Neil Gaiman’s celebrated graphic novels, The Sandman Season 2 takes viewers through the most iconic story arcs—Season of Mists, Brief Lives, and The Kindly Ones. After restoring the Dreaming and defeating the Corinthian, Morpheus must now confront the consequences of his past, including a perilous return to Hell after Lucifer Morningstar abdicates her throne.
 
This cosmic ripple unleashes conflict across realms as gods, magical beings, and mortals get drawn into Dream’s fate. The new season also explores Dream's strained relationships with his immortal siblings—Destiny, Delirium, and Destruction—as personal guilt, family ties, and ancient grudges start unravelling the fabric of reality.

The Sandman Season 2 Cast: Who's back and who’s new?

Returning to lead the fantasy ensemble is Tom Sturridge as Dream (Morpheus), joined by fan-favourites:
  • Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death
  • Mason Alexander Park as Desire
  • Donna Preston as Despair
  • Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer
 
Also returning:
  • Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine)
  • Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian)
  • Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne)
  • Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven)
  • Mark Hamill (Merv Pumpkinhead)
 
New cast members expand the mythos:
  • Adrian Lester as Destiny
  • Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium
  • Barry Sloane as Destruction
  • Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus
  • Indya Moore as Wanda
  • Jack Gleeson as Puck
  • Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas
  • Norse mythology joins the universe with:
  • Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor
  • Clive Russell as Odin
  • Freddie Fox as Loki

The Sandman Season 2 Netflix release schedule (India Time)

Volume Episodes Release Date Time (IST)
Volume 1 Episodes 1 to 6 July 3, 2025 12:30 PM IST
Volume 2 Episodes 7 to 11 July 24, 2025 12:30 PM IST
Bonus Episode Death: The High Cost of Living July 31, 2025 12:30 PM IST
 

The Sandman Season 2: FAQs

1. When is The Sandman Season 2 Episode 1 releasing in India?
The first six episodes (Volume 1) were released on July 3, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST on Netflix.
 
2. How many episodes are there in total in Season 2?
Season 2 features 11 episodes and one bonus episode, released in three parts.
 
3. Is this the final season of The Sandman?
Yes, The Sandman Season 2 is the final instalment of the series.
 
4. Who are the new characters introduced in Season 2?
New characters include Destiny, Delirium, Destruction, and figures from Norse mythology like Thor, Odin, and Loki.
 
5. Will there be a bonus episode?
Yes, a bonus episode titled "Death: The High Cost of Living" will stream on July 31, 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ramayana teaser: 'Interstellar' fame Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for music

Ramayana title glimpse out today: Know cast, budget, release date and more

Thug Life OTT release: When & where to watch Kamal Haasan's film online?

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to get Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Indian OTT platforms continue to expand, but on smaller scale with low risk

Topics :HollywoodEntertainmentweb seriesNetflix India

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story