Ramayana title glimpse out today: Know cast, budget, release date and more

Ramayana title glimpse out today: Ranbir Kapoor leads the charge in the most ambitious retelling of Ramayana yet — a grand mythological epic brought to life by director Nitesh Tiwari. Packed with cutting-edge visual effects, an ensemble cast, and a massive production scale, the film promises to redefine Indian cinema’s mytho-verse.

The title reveal took place today, July 3, at exactly 11:30 am, with a first-of-its-kind launch held simultaneously in nine major Indian cities, turning the moment into a nationwide celebration.

Ramayana title reveal across major cities

The title was showcased in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad's Prasads Multiplex. Leading the cast are Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, making this one of the most awaited film adaptations in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan becomes India's most expensive film ever at ₹835 cr However, despite the grand scale of the launch, most cast members are expected to skip the in-person event. Ranbir Kapoor is currently vacationing in London with Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, while Yash and his wife Radhika are also abroad. What does trade analyst Taran Adarsh say about Ramayana? Ahead of the public reveal, select industry insiders have already seen a preview. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement: “#JaiShriRam... Just watched the first glimpse and a 7-minute vision showreel of the most-awaited epic – #Ramayana. This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck… Strong feeling: #Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come... #Boxoffice hurricane loading! Kudos to the visionary producer #NamitMalhotra for backing this monumental project.”

In a follow-up post, Adarsh clarified: “For those asking – yes, the *first glimpse* of #Ramayana is 3 minutes long and will be unveiled tomorrow [3 July 2025]. The 7-minute *vision showreel* is a separate video unit that offers insight into the planning and execution of this monumental project... This unit will be unveiled only closer to its theatrical release in #Diwali 2026. Also, the filming of the first part of #Ramayana is complete, while the shoot for the second part begins this August.” Ramayana: Cast, crew, and release plans The project is spearheaded by Namit Malhotra, Founder & Global CEO of Prime Focus Studios, and will be released in two parts, with the first chapter hitting screens in Diwali 2026, followed by the second in Diwali 2027.

Apart from the core trio, the cast includes: Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi With an estimated budget of ₹835 crore, the film surpasses the scale of recent mega-productions like Kalki 2898 AD (₹600 crore), RRR and Adipurush (₹550 crore each), according to Hindustan Times. Visual marvel by Oscar-winning team To bring this vision to life, Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG is handling the effects, promising a visual experience that blends mythology with modern cinematic brilliance. Director Nitesh Tiwari is aiming for a faithful yet contemporary retelling that appeals to both traditional fans and a younger global audience.