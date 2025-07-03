Home / Entertainment / Ramayana teaser: 'Interstellar' fame Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for music

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana teaser was released on July 3, and the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Fans went crazy after the announcement of collab music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman

Collaboration music of Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman in Ramayana
Collaboration music of Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman in Ramayana
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, was released at several locations worldwide on Thursday. The upcoming film, which is a spectacular retelling of the Indian epic of the same name, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Yash's Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios. On Diwali 2026 and 2027, respectively, it will be released in two instalments.
 
The announcement video opens with a powerful portrayal of the cosmic trinity — Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva — the divine forces that keep the universe in balance. It then builds up to the central conflict of the epic: the legendary clash between Rama and Ravana, symbolising the eternal battle between good and evil. Framed as the ultimate war to restore harmony, it sets the tone for a grand and timeless tale.

Collaboration music of Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman in Ramayana

Known for his stirring and emotional music, Hans Zimmer has composed iconic soundtracks for films such as Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, The Lion King, and Interstellar. His soundtrack for Interstellar is notable for its profound, spiritual vibe, which complements the epic and poignant Ramayana tale. The film's soundtrack is anticipated to resonate with viewers worldwide thanks to AR Rahman's Indian classical influence and Zimmer's cinematic tone.
 
The lyrical profundity and deeply ingrained Indian spiritual energy are brought by Rahman, the Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian filmmaker behind films like Slumdog Millionaire, Lagaan, and Dil Se. 
 
The two legendary musicians are anticipated to collaborate on a soundtrack that redefines cinematic music for Indian epics while also bridging East and West.

Ramayana: Teaser trailer talk

Before building to the famous Rama vs. Ravana battle, the teaser itself introduces the holy three of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, KGF star Yash plays Ravana, while Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama. Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman, and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman.
 
The makers shared the first look by saying, “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History"

Ramayana: Cast and Crew 

Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman in the Ramayana, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram. Diwali 2026 will see the release of Part 1, while Diwali 2027 will see the release of Part 2.
 
Supported by Yash's Mind Creations and Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana will be released in two instalments on Diwali in 2026 and 2027. The Oscar-winning DNEG is doing the visual effects for the IMAX film. Hollywood icons Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road) choreograph the action sequences.
 

