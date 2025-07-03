Thug Life OTT release: When & where to watch Kamal Haasan's film online?

Superstar Kamal Haasan and iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam returned to the big screen together after 36 years with Thug Life. Despite the buzz, the film underperformed in theatres. But it’s not the end of the road — Thug Life is now headed to OTT, where it hopes to find a new audience and redemption.

There was considerable buzz surrounding Thug Life ahead of its release, but the film soon found itself mired in a Kannada-Telugu language controversy that overshadowed its momentum. Despite the star power of Kamal Haasan and heavy promotions, the film failed to connect with audiences. It opened to largely negative reviews and struggled to make a mark at the box office.

Thug Life OTT Release: When & where to watch online? • Release date- July 3, 2025 • Release platform- Netflix ALSO READ: Ramayana title glimpse out today: Know cast, budget, release date and more • Language availability- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. 'Thug Life' box office collections ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to get Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Made on a massive budget of ₹200 crore, Thug Life managed to collect only ₹48 crore at the Indian box office. Its global earnings stood at ₹97.25 crore, falling far short of expectations. As a result, the film has turned out to be a commercial disappointment, leaving the producers in significant loss.

Thug Life: Plot and Cast "Thug Life" is based on the life of Shakthivel, a deadly underworld don who raises an orphan son named Amaran in a world filled with crime and power battles. A severe rift between Shakthivel and Amara results from the family's growing betrayal over the years. Amaran betrays his mentor by using lies and scheming. The film's plot centers on loyalty and retaliation. The movie is produced by Red Giant Movies, Madras Talkies, and Raj Kamal Films International, while AR Rahman composed its music. The cast includes: • Kamal Haasan, • Abhirami,