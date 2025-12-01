Bigg Boss 19: Top 5 countdown begins after shocking double eviction

As Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, draws to a close, audiences witnessed two evictions this week – Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur. Only six contestants are left in the game after their exit. As the race to the finals intensifies, these top six will now play in the last round.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who made an appearance on Bigg Boss 19 as a guest to promote the Marathi version of the show, revealed Shehbaz Badesha's eviction during Sunday's WKV episode. Prior to him, Ashnoor Kaur, a social media personality and TV actor, was eliminated when she physically attacked another contestant, Tanya Mittal. Notably, Bigg Boss 19's grand finale is scheduled to air on December 7, 2025.

Bigg Boss 19 'expected' top 5 contestants Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Amal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More are the season's top 6 contenders. All six have fought through tough duties, disputes and unforeseen turns to reach this stage. However, talks regarding a probable mid-week eviction have been circulating, hinting that the top six may soon become the top five before finale night. The speculation got further traction when spectators noted that Malti Chahar was missing from the recent promo that disclosed the finale date. The absence has led many to speculate she may be the one evicted in the approaching mid-week eviction. However, no formal confirmation has been provided by the channel or makers.

List of Top contestants After Eviction in Bigg Boss Finale Gaurav Khanna

Farhana Bhatt

Malti Chahar,

Amal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Pranit Bigg Boss 19 press conference In the latest promo by the makers, the Bigg Boss 19 contestants are seen interacting with the media. Alongside the promo, the makers wrote, "Public ki awaaz, press ke sawaal! Aa rahi hai ghar mein media, par contestants kya rakh paayenge apni baat seedhe aur saaf? (sic)." More about Bigg Boss 19 voting trends The stakes have increased due to this week's twist, as all eight contestants could be evicted. Fans and housemates alike were taken aback by this sudden event, which made the voting process fierce. With emotions building and reputations on the line, the press conference has definitely put the finalists under tremendous scrutiny as the finals approaches. Gaurav, meanwhile, remains the first confirmed finalist after receiving the Ticket to Finale. The remaining competitors, Amaal, Malti, Farrhana, Tanya, and Pranit, will now have to fight hard to earn a spot in the season's final leg.

There has never been a fiercer competition for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Fans are anxious to know who will advance to the final rounds because every candidate has been nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss Time: When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 grand finale? The much-anticipated finale date was disclosed by host Salman Khan in a new trailer, which was the major revelation. "7 December ki raat hogi sabse grand, kyunki hone wala hai Bigg Boss 19 ka grand finale," he was heard declaring. He added, “Kisko milega winner ka khitaab aur kiski close hogi kismat? Sab pata chal jayega.” As fans get ready for the big match, his statement has created a lot of excitement on social media.