Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 19: Top 5 countdown begins after shocking double eviction

Bigg Boss 19: Top 5 countdown begins after shocking double eviction

The much anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is slated to be broadcasted on December 7. Last weekend, the show experienced a stunning double eviction as the competition heats up

Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19: Check full list Contestant after Eviction in BB House
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:59 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

As Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, draws to a close, audiences witnessed two evictions this week – Shehbaz Badesha and Ashnoor Kaur. Only six contestants are left in the game after their exit. As the race to the finals intensifies, these top six will now play in the last round. 
 
Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who made an appearance on Bigg Boss 19 as a guest to promote the Marathi version of the show, revealed Shehbaz Badesha's eviction during Sunday's WKV episode. Prior to him, Ashnoor Kaur, a social media personality and TV actor, was eliminated when she physically attacked another contestant, Tanya Mittal. Notably, Bigg Boss 19's grand finale is scheduled to air on December 7, 2025. 

Bigg Boss 19 'expected' top 5 contestants

Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Amal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More are the season's top 6 contenders. All six have fought through tough duties, disputes and unforeseen turns to reach this stage. However, talks regarding a probable mid-week eviction have been circulating, hinting that the top six may soon become the top five before finale night.
 
The speculation got further traction when spectators noted that Malti Chahar was missing from the recent promo that disclosed the finale date. The absence has led many to speculate she may be the one evicted in the approaching mid-week eviction. However, no formal confirmation has been provided by the channel or makers.

List of Top contestants After Eviction in Bigg Boss Finale

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Farhana Bhatt
  • Malti Chahar,
  • Amal Mallik
  • Tanya Mittal
  • Pranit 

Bigg Boss 19 press conference

In the latest promo by the makers, the Bigg Boss 19 contestants are seen interacting with the media. Alongside the promo, the makers wrote, "Public ki awaaz, press ke sawaal! Aa rahi hai ghar mein media, par contestants kya rakh paayenge apni baat seedhe aur saaf? (sic)."
 
With emotions building and reputations on the line, the press conference has definitely put the finalists under tremendous scrutiny as the finals approaches. Gaurav, meanwhile, remains the first confirmed finalist after receiving the Ticket to Finale. The remaining competitors, Amaal, Malti, Farrhana, Tanya, and Pranit, will now have to fight hard to earn a spot in the season's final leg. 

More about Bigg Boss 19 voting trends

The stakes have increased due to this week's twist, as all eight contestants could be evicted. Fans and housemates alike were taken aback by this sudden event, which made the voting process fierce.
 
There has never been a fiercer competition for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Fans are anxious to know who will advance to the final rounds because every candidate has been nominated for eviction. 

Bigg Boss Time: When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 grand finale?

The much-anticipated finale date was disclosed by host Salman Khan in a new trailer, which was the major revelation. "7 December ki raat hogi sabse grand, kyunki hone wala hai Bigg Boss 19 ka grand finale," he was heard declaring. He added, “Kisko milega winner ka khitaab aur kiski close hogi kismat? Sab pata chal jayega.” As fans get ready for the big match, his statement has created a lot of excitement on social media.
 
JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will stream the grand finale episode starting at 9 pm on December 7. Those watching on television will be able to watch the action on Colors TV from 10:30 pm onwards. The finale is anticipated to attract a sizable audience because both TV and online provide access. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diljit Dosanjh in action as fighter pilot in powerful Border 2 first look

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 3: Dhanush starrer earns 50 crore in 3 days

Samantha Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru tie knot in low-key ceremony in Coimbatore

Dhurandhar advance bookings: Ranveer Singh film's ticket sold at over ₹2000

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush film sees decent start

Topics :Bigg Boss rowBigg BossSalman Khan

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story