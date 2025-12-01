Samantha Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru tie knot in low-key ceremony in Coimbatore

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Samantha married to Ruth Prabhu: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, putting an end to weeks of speculation around their relationship. According to reports, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Monday morning, attended only by close friends and family.

Rumours of Raj and Samantha’s growing closeness began emerging in early 2024, and over the past year, Samantha has openly shared her time with him through a series of social media posts.

More about the Samantha and Raj Nidimoru ‘intimate’ wedding

"The wedding happened at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre early morning," a source informed the HT City newspaper. With only 30 guests present, the event is rumored to have been purposefully low-key.

Samantha embraced a traditional bridal style for the private environment by dressing in a traditional crimson saree. Social media went into a frenzy as rumors about their upcoming marriage started to spread late on Sunday night.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s romantic journey

The two have been associated professionally since Samantha's digital debut in The Family Man 2 (2021). The critically acclaimed series was directed by Raj, one half of the successful filmmaking team Raj & DK. They continued to work together on Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, an upcoming Netflix movie.

According to reports, their collaboration improved their rapport with one another and eventually led to a romantic engagement. The recent reports and eyewitness confirmations indicate that Samantha and Raj have actually entered a new chapter together, even if the couple has not yet released an official statement.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru ‘previous’ relationship

Actor Naga Chaitanya was Samantha's former husband. After their well-publicised marriage, the pair divorced four years later, and he subsequently wed actor Sobhita Dhulipala. In contrast, Raj Nidimoru was previously wed to Shhyamali De prior to their alleged divorce in 2022.

Raj’s ex-wife, Sshyamali De, adding fuel to the speculation, posted a cryptic quote on Instagram that says, “Desperate people do desperate things," catching public attention. The pair had then reportedly finalised their divorce in 2022.