Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 3: Dhanush starrer earns 50 crore in 3 days

Tere Ishk Mein, the latest film starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has made over Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office in just three days of its release. Throughout the weekend, the movie consistently received double-digit box office collections, solidifying its place at the top.

The film starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon is expected to be another huge success this year. During its opening weekend, the dramatic love story enthralled fans and brought huge crowds to theaters. Following a solid opening day collection, the Aanand L Rai-directed flick has maintained its momentum, keeping the flame burning at the box office.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection report Tere Ishk Mein made an astounding Rs 18.75 crore on Sunday, its third day in theaters, according to Sacnilk statistics. From Saturday's Rs 17 crore and Friday's Rs 16 crore box office collection, the movie's total exhibited a consistent increasing trend. The movie has earned a substantial sum of Rs 51.75 crore in just three days thanks to its steady increase over the weekend. With a Hindi occupancy rate of 32.82% and a Tamil occupancy rate of 19.88%, the film showed a strong audience turnout. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, has been keenly monitoring the data since he projected the movie's double-digit opening. He last posted, "#TereIshkMein records another solid day, with business growing 10.03% on Saturday... The film should finish its opening weekend at approx ₹50 cr [+/-], reflecting a fantastic trend."

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release? OTT information for those who choose to rewatch the film online have already been confirmed, even if it is still showing in theaters. Tere Ishk Mein will stream on Netflix following the conclusion of its theatrical run, according to an OTTplay report and opening credit scenes. The digital release is anticipated around January 23, 2026, if the movie follows the typical OTT window; the exact date will depend on how well it does at the box office. As of right now, the only way to see the movie is in theaters. Tere Ishk Mein's advance bookings have shown positive indicators that the movie has a good chance of becoming a big box office hit this year. Even though it's still early, the current buzz suggests the film might make a huge amount of box office collection. Dhanush's much awaited return to Hindi film after a long break.