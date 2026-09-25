The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani gives career-best opening

Nani has scored the biggest opening of his career with The Paradise. The Srikanth Odela-directed action drama grossed ₹76.90 crore worldwide on its first day, according to Sacnilk, comfortably surpassing the actor’s previous opening-day record set by HIT: The Third Case.

The Paradise had paid premieres on Wednesday and opened in theatres on Thursday. Despite receiving an A-rating from the CBFC, the movie turned out to be Nani's biggest hit.

The Paradise did well on both its opening day and in its premiere performances. It remains to be seen if the film maintains its pace or rises now that it benefits from a Friday and the weekend.

The Paradise box office collection update Sacnilk reports that the Srikanth Odela-directed film made ₹76.90 crore on its opening day worldwide. With 9,732 shows on its first day, the action drama made ₹34.65 crore net in India. With preview show revenue included, its India gross was ₹54.90 crore. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan tops Hurun richest actors list despite ₹2,490 cr wealth drop The Paradise has significantly outperformed Nani's prior greatest opening. HIT: The Third Case, which debuted at ₹21 crore net in India across 4,171 shows and recorded a worldwide total of ₹37.81 crore on its first day in 2025, was his previous record holder.

The Paradise box office report Other recent releases by Nani also debuted below The Paradise. On Day 1 of 2024, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collected ₹9 cr nett in India and ₹19.34 cr globally, ultimately earning ₹98 cr. Nani's first collaboration with Srikanth Odela, Dasara, debuted at ₹23.20 cr nett from 5,705 shows and earned ₹36.28 cr globally in 2023. Although the scale of theatrical releases has varied greatly, the film's opening also places it in a prominent position among recent Telugu releases. On the first day, Prabhas' The Raja Saab made ₹100.20 cr worldwide and ₹53.75 cr nett in India from 16,470 shows.