Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 started on a high drama. The controversial reality TV show has a blend of personalities across film, TV, music, and social medi

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Bigg Boss 7 Telugu

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The launch event of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 was broadcasted on Sunday (September 3). Nagarjuna, who played the host, presented the 14 contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 7 house. This season, the contestants will be able to win a unique 'weapon'. Nagarjuna mentioned that they should play out certain assignments to own it.

Nagarjuna also unveiled a few new ideas like three bedrooms, upside-down living room, and more in the house. Popular young figures Vijay Deverakonda and Navin Polishetty also went to the launch event as visitors. Altogether, 14 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house.

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Full list of contestants 
    • Priyanka Jain- TV actor, known for Mounaragam serial fame.

      
    • Pallavi Prashanth- Farmer and YouTuber.
      
    • Shakeel- Senior actress.
      
    • Aatadukundam Raa Sandeep- Dancer and choreographer.
      
    • Shobha Shetty- TV actress, known for Karthika Deepam.
      
    • Tasty Tej- Jabardasth comedian and YouTube food vlogger.

    • Shiva Jyothi- Senior film actor.
      
    • Dhamini Bhatla- Singer.
      
    • Prince Yuvraj- Model and actor.
      
    • Shubhashree- Actress and lawyer.
      
    • Rathi Roja- Actress, known for Nenu Student Saraina movie.
      
    • Gautam Krishna- Film actor, famous for Akash Veedhullo fame.
      
    • Kiran Rathod- Previously appeared as a heroine in several languages.
      
    • Amardeep Chaudhary- TV actor, known for Janaki Kalaganaledu fame.

Big Boss Telugu season 7: Insights

Bigg Boss season 7 airs on Star Maa Station regularly from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM. Moreover, on Saturdays and Sundays, it airs at 9:00 PM.

On the launch day, Nagarjuna additionally got some information about Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He asked him for what reason she wasn't taking part in the promotions. Vijay let him know that Samantha is unwell and getting treatment in the US.

At the event of his 64th birthday celebrations last week, Nagarjuna surprised his fans with the declaration of his new film named Naa Saami Ranga. Well-known choreographer Vijay Binni who worked at many noted films is making his directorial debut with the film.


Also Read

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Vijay Sethupathi's intense look unveiled in new poster of SRK's Jawan

Pakistan's Punjab govt seals 10 Lahore theatres over 'vulgar' performances

SRK breaks own records, Jawan overtakes Pathaan in terms of advance booking

Sunny Deol throws Gadar 2 success party; SRK, Salman, and Aamir attend

Aamir Khan to release his next project on Christmas 2024; details inside

Indian Navy launches its latest stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' in Mumbai

Six Tamil movies hitting theatres today, Sept 1, watch the full list below

Topics :Bigg BossBigg Boss rowBollywoodTelugu

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story