Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

The launch event of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 was broadcasted on Sunday (September 3). Nagarjuna, who played the host, presented the 14 contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 7 house. This season, the contestants will be able to win a unique 'weapon'. Nagarjuna mentioned that they should play out certain assignments to own it.

Nagarjuna also unveiled a few new ideas like three bedrooms, upside-down living room, and more in the house. Popular young figures Vijay Deverakonda and Navin Polishetty also went to the launch event as visitors. Altogether, 14 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house.

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Full list of contestants • Priyanka Jain- TV actor, known for Mounaragam serial fame.

• Pallavi Prashanth- Farmer and YouTuber.

• Shakeel- Senior actress.

• Aatadukundam Raa Sandeep- Dancer and choreographer.

• Shobha Shetty- TV actress, known for Karthika Deepam.

• Tasty Tej- Jabardasth comedian and YouTube food vlogger.

• Shiva Jyothi- Senior film actor.

• Dhamini Bhatla- Singer.

• Prince Yuvraj- Model and actor.

• Shubhashree- Actress and lawyer.

• Rathi Roja- Actress, known for Nenu Student Saraina movie.

• Gautam Krishna- Film actor, famous for Akash Veedhullo fame.

• Kiran Rathod- Previously appeared as a heroine in several languages.

• Amardeep Chaudhary- TV actor, known for Janaki Kalaganaledu fame.

Big Boss Telugu season 7: Insights

Bigg Boss season 7 airs on Star Maa Station regularly from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM. Moreover, on Saturdays and Sundays, it airs at 9:00 PM.

On the launch day, Nagarjuna additionally got some information about Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He asked him for what reason she wasn't taking part in the promotions. Vijay let him know that Samantha is unwell and getting treatment in the US.

At the event of his 64th birthday celebrations last week, Nagarjuna surprised his fans with the declaration of his new film named Naa Saami Ranga. Well-known choreographer Vijay Binni who worked at many noted films is making his directorial debut with the film.