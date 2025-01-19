Bigg Boss Winners Full List: Bigg Boss, India's one of the most popular reality shows, has been a cultural phenomenon that began in 2006. Each season brings its unique blend of drama, entertainment, and controversy.
Bigg Boss has never failed to entertain people, especially during the grand finale when it offers unforgettable memories. Some people left a huge impression on viewers with their genuine gameplay and behaviour, while many got trolled. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 finale: How to vote for your favourite contestant and more?
The show has crowned winners who became household names and won millions of hearts. Here's a look at all the Bigg Boss winners over the years and their remarkable journeys.
Bigg Boss: Complete winner list
Bigg Boss Season 1 (2006): Rahul Roy
The first season of Bigg Boss set the tone for what was to come. Bollywood actor Rahul Roy emerged as the winner, charming audiences with his calm and composed demeanour. His victory laid the foundation for Bigg Boss's enduring legacy.
- Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
- Runner up: Carol Gracias
Bigg Boss Season 2 (2008): Ashutosh Kaushik
Ashutosh Kaushik, who had earlier won MTV Roadies, became the second winner of Bigg Boss. His grounded personality and ability to connect with the audience made him a deserving victor.
- Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
- Runner up: Raja Chaudhary
Bigg Boss Season 3 (2009): Vindu Dara Singh
Actor and son of the legendary Dara Singh, Vindu Dara Singh clinched the title in season 3. His warm personality and entertaining antics won the hearts of both the housemates and the audience.
- Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
- Runner up: Pravesh Rana
Bigg Boss Season 4 (2010): Shweta Tiwari
Breaking stereotypes, Shweta Tiwari became the first female winner of Bigg Boss in its fourth season. The popular television actress showcased resilience and grace, earning her the coveted trophy.
- Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
- Runner up: The Great Khali
Bigg Boss Season 5 (2011): Juhi Parmar
Another celebrated television actress, Juhi Parmar, took home the Bigg Boss title in season 5. Her maturity and balanced approach throughout the season won her widespread appreciation.
- Prize Money: Rs 1 crore
- Runner up: Mahek Chahal
Bigg Boss Season 6 (2013): Urvashi Dholakia
The sixth season saw Urvashi Dholakia, known for her iconic role as Komolika, claim victory. Her straightforwardness and strong personality resonated with the audience.
- Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
- Runner up: Imam Siddiqui
Bigg Boss Season 7 (2014): Gauahar Khan
Actress and model Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner of season 7. Her strong opinions and ability to stand up for herself earned her respect both inside and outside the house.
- Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
- Runner up: Tanishaa Mukherji
Bigg Boss Season 8 (2015): Gautam Gulati
Season 8 was all about Gautam Gulati, whose charming personality and dedication to the game captivated fans. His journey from an underdog to a winner remains one of the most celebrated in Bigg Boss history.
- Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
- Runner up: Karishma Tanna
Bigg Boss Season 9 (2016): Prince Narula
Prince Narula, already a reality TV star, added another feather to his cap by winning season 9. His strategic gameplay and loyal fanbase ensured his victory.
- Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
- Runner up: Rishab Sinha
Bigg Boss Season 10 (2017): Manveer Gurjar
Manveer Gurjar made history by becoming the first commoner to win Bigg Boss. His relatable personality and grounded nature struck a chord with viewers.
- Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
- Runner up: Bani J
Bigg Boss Season 11 (2018): Shilpa Shinde
The eleventh season crowned television actress Shilpa Shinde as the winner. Her journey was marked by her rivalry with co-contestant Vikas Gupta, which kept fans hooked.
- Prize Money: Rs 44 lakh
- Runner up: Hina Khan
Bigg Boss Season 12 (2019): Dipika Kakar
Popular television actress Dipika Kakar took home the trophy in season 12. Her caring nature and ability to handle challenges with grace made her a favourite.
- Prize Money: Rs 30 lakh
- Runner up: S Sreesanth
Bigg Boss Season 13 (2020): Sidharth Shukla
The thirteenth season saw Sidharth Shukla, a television heartthrob, claim victory. His dominant gameplay and magnetic personality made him an unforgettable winner. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.
- Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
- Runner up: Asim Riaz
Bigg Boss Season 14 (2021): Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik won season 14 with her strong opinions and resilience. Her journey showcased her ability to face adversities with determination.
- Prize Money: Rs 36 lakh
- Runner up: Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss Season 15 (2022): Tejasswi Prakash
Actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged victorious in season 15. Her cheerful nature and romantic bond with Karan Kundrra became a highlight of the season.
- Prize Money: Rs 40 lakh
- Runner up: Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss Season 16 (2023): MC Stan
Rapper MC Stan's unique style and raw authenticity won him the title in season 16. His journey showcased his growth and ability to adapt to challenges.
- Prize Money: Rs 31.8 lakh
- Runner up: Shiv Thakre
Bigg Boss Season 17 (2024): Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy of Bigg Boss 17, and defeated Abhishek Kumar, the runner-up of the season. Faruqui is also the winner of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup Season 1.
- Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh
- Runner up: Abhishek Kumar
Bigg Boss season 18 (2025) winnerFive contestants are fighting for the Bigg Biss 18 finale, namely, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra. The prize money for the Biss Boss 18 winner is expected to be around Rs 50 lakh.
Bigg Boss Times: When and where to watch Bigg Boss season 18 finale?
Bigg Boss season 18 finale will telecast on Colors TV and and will premiere on Jio Cinema, at 9.30 pm.
Bigg boss 18 contestants List in Grand Finale 2025:
- Vivian Desena
- Rajat Dalal
- Karanveer Mehra
- Chum Darang
- Avinash Mishra
- Eisha Singh.