Bigg Boss Winners Full List: Bigg Boss, India's one of the most popular reality shows, has been a cultural phenomenon that began in 2006. Each season brings its unique blend of drama, entertainment, and controversy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 finale: How to vote for your favourite contestant and more? Bigg Boss has never failed to entertain people, especially during the grand finale when it offers unforgettable memories. Some people left a huge impression on viewers with their genuine gameplay and behaviour, while many got trolled.

The show has crowned winners who became household names and won millions of hearts. Here's a look at all the Bigg Boss winners over the years and their remarkable journeys.

Bigg Boss: Complete winner list

Bigg Boss Season 1 (2006): Rahul Roy

Bigg Boss set the tone for what was to come. Bollywood actor Rahul Roy emerged as the winner, charming audiences with his calm and composed demeanour. His victory laid the foundation for Bigg Boss's enduring legacy. The first season ofset the tone for what was to come. Bollywood actor Rahul Roy emerged as the winner, charming audiences with his calm and composed demeanour. His victory laid the foundation for Bigg Boss's enduring legacy.

Prize Money: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Runner up: Carol Gracias

Bigg Boss Season 2 (2008): Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik, who had earlier won MTV Roadies, became the second winner of Bigg Boss. His grounded personality and ability to connect with the audience made him a deserving victor.

Prize Money: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Runner up: Raja Chaudhary

Bigg Boss Season 3 (2009): Vindu Dara Singh

Actor and son of the legendary Dara Singh, Vindu Dara Singh clinched the title in season 3. His warm personality and entertaining antics won the hearts of both the housemates and the audience.

Prize Money: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Runner up: Pravesh Rana

Bigg Boss Season 4 (2010): Shweta Tiwari

Breaking stereotypes, Shweta Tiwari became the first female winner of Bigg Boss in its fourth season. The popular television actress showcased resilience and grace, earning her the coveted trophy.

Also Read

Prize Money: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Runner up: The Great Khali

Bigg Boss Season 5 (2011): Juhi Parmar

Another celebrated television actress, Juhi Parmar, took home the Bigg Boss title in season 5. Her maturity and balanced approach throughout the season won her widespread appreciation.

Prize Money: Rs 1 crore

Rs 1 crore Runner up: Mahek Chahal

Bigg Boss Season 6 (2013): Urvashi Dholakia

The sixth season saw Urvashi Dholakia, known for her iconic role as Komolika, claim victory. Her straightforwardness and strong personality resonated with the audience.

Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh Runner up: Imam Siddiqui

Bigg Boss Season 7 (2014): Gauahar Khan

Actress and model Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner of season 7. Her strong opinions and ability to stand up for herself earned her respect both inside and outside the house.

Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh Runner up: Tanishaa Mukherji

Bigg Boss Season 8 (2015): Gautam Gulati

Season 8 was all about Gautam Gulati, whose charming personality and dedication to the game captivated fans. His journey from an underdog to a winner remains one of the most celebrated in Bigg Boss history.

Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh Runner up: Karishma Tanna

Bigg Boss Season 9 (2016): Prince Narula

Prince Narula, already a reality TV star, added another feather to his cap by winning season 9. His strategic gameplay and loyal fanbase ensured his victory.

Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh Runner up: Rishab Sinha

Bigg Boss Season 10 (2017): Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar made history by becoming the first commoner to win Bigg Boss. His relatable personality and grounded nature struck a chord with viewers.

Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh Runner up: Bani J

Bigg Boss Season 11 (2018): Shilpa Shinde

The eleventh season crowned television actress Shilpa Shinde as the winner. Her journey was marked by her rivalry with co-contestant Vikas Gupta, which kept fans hooked.

Prize Money: Rs 44 lakh

Rs 44 lakh Runner up: Hina Khan

Bigg Boss Season 12 (2019): Dipika Kakar

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar took home the trophy in season 12. Her caring nature and ability to handle challenges with grace made her a favourite.

Prize Money: Rs 30 lakh

Rs 30 lakh Runner up: S Sreesanth

Bigg Boss Season 13 (2020): Sidharth Shukla

The thirteenth season saw Sidharth Shukla, a television heartthrob, claim victory. His dominant gameplay and magnetic personality made him an unforgettable winner. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh Runner up: Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss Season 14 (2021): Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik won season 14 with her strong opinions and resilience. Her journey showcased her ability to face adversities with determination.

Prize Money: Rs 36 lakh

Rs 36 lakh Runner up: Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss Season 15 (2022): Tejasswi Prakash

Actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged victorious in season 15. Her cheerful nature and romantic bond with Karan Kundrra became a highlight of the season.

Prize Money: Rs 40 lakh

Rs 40 lakh Runner up: Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss Season 16 (2023): MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan's unique style and raw authenticity won him the title in season 16. His journey showcased his growth and ability to adapt to challenges.

Prize Money: Rs 31.8 lakh

Rs 31.8 lakh Runner up: Shiv Thakre

Bigg Boss Season 17 (2024): Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy of Bigg Boss 17, and defeated Abhishek Kumar, the runner-up of the season. Faruqui is also the winner of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup Season 1.

Prize Money: Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh Runner up: Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss season 18 (2025) winner

Bigg Boss Times: When and where to watch Bigg Boss season 18 finale?

Bigg Boss season 18 finale will telecast on Colors TV and and will premiere on Jio Cinema, at 9.30 pm.

Bigg boss 18 contestants List in Grand Finale 2025:

Vivian Desena

Rajat Dalal

Karanveer Mehra

Chum Darang

Avinash Mishra

Eisha Singh.

Five contestants are fighting for the Bigg Biss 18 finale, namely, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra. The prize money for the Biss Boss 18 winner is expected to be around Rs 50 lakh.