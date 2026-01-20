Border 2 global advance bookings open strong ahead of Republic Day release

Border 2 Release Date: With overseas advance bookings opening to strong early traction, Border 2 has started its theatrical journey with confidence. Before the film's worldwide release, the response from global markets has been positive and clearly indicates increased public interest. The movie will be released worldwide on January 23, 2026.

In trade circles, overseas advance booking trends are often viewed as a reliable barometer of domestic performance. A robust start abroad typically reflects heightened anticipation at home — a pattern Border 2 now appears to be following as Indian ticket windows open in phases.

About Border 2 'worldwide' advance booking

On Sunday, advance bookings for Border 2 opened in the US, Australia, Germany, and a few Canadian theatres. Indian theatres also began accepting advance reservations for the movie after midnight.

According to Pinkvilla, booking momentum in Australia has outpaced two recent big-ticket releases, Dhurandhar and War 2. Trade sources report similar traction in the US and Germany. The true picture won't become apparent until Canada's biggest movie theatre operator, Cineplex, opens reservations for Border 2. More countries around the world will open Border 2 ticket windows in the upcoming days. Border 2 advance booking in 'India' Although advance booking for Border 2 has only been available in India for a few hours, the pace is already accelerating. The movie was already selling 2,000 tickets every hour on BookMyShow as of Monday at noon.

With four days remaining until the movie's premiere, more Indian theatres will open in time, accelerating sales. Border 2 is poised for a huge launch in India and outside, going by the preliminary trends. BookMyShow, a ticketing platform, has also reported strong activity, with early sales surpassing 20,000 across the country. Together, national multiplex chains have sold more than 10,000 tickets in advance, which trade analysts characterise as a positive beginning. Earlier this week, advance booking began to open in India. Currently, about 40% of theatres have started selling tickets, with a small number of events, as theatres assess demand. More than 2,000 Day 1 tickets have already been sold across multiplex chain PVR INOX's venues, indicating high early demand.