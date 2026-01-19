Kung Fu Hustle star Bruce Leung Siu-lung dies at 77, Jackie Chan mourns

The Hong Kong film industry has suffered a major loss with the death of veteran actor and martial arts maestro Bruce Leung Siu-Lung. Best known to contemporary audiences for his role as the Beast in Kung Fu Hustle, Leung passed away on January 14, 2026, at the age of 77, leaving behind a lasting legacy in martial arts cinema.

The news has sent shockwaves through the global film fraternity. The industry is mourning the loss of a legendary martial arts master and accomplished actor. Days later, on January 18, close friends and colleagues confirmed that he had passed away in Shenzhen, China.

His demise signifies the end of an era for Chinese cinema; the loss of an actor who was once regarded as one of the Four Dragons of Hong Kong movies, alongside legendary figures like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, is insurmountable. Who is Bruce Leung Siu-Lung? Leung's career started in the 1970s, and he soon became well-known for his extremely realistic and brutal fighting style. His portrayal of the patriotic hero Chen Zhen in the television series, ‘The Legendary Fok’ and its sequel Fist of Fury, made him a household figure throughout Asia. He had one of the most successful comebacks in movie history following a protracted spell of retirement that started in the 1980s. He was chosen by Stephen Chow to play the main antagonist in Kung Fu Hustle in 2004.

His portrayal of the modest yet lethal "Beast" won him admirers from all over the world. His family is already getting ready for a special farewell ceremony that will take place in Shenzhen on January 26, according to sources from the South China Morning Post. Heartfelt tributes from industry icons on Bruce Leung Siu-Lung's death Those who collaborated with Leung during his decades-long career have responded to the news of his passing with a bundle of tributes. Actor and filmmaker Stephen Chow posted a straightforward yet heartfelt homage on his Instagram Story, according to CNA Lifestyle, writing, "Forever remembering Mr Leung Siu-lung."

Jackie Chan on his Weibo page also shared a long and emotional post and stated, “I just returned to Beijing and was shocked to hear the news of Mr Leung Siu-lung’s passing. For a moment, I couldn’t believe it…In my memory, he was always a kung fu master, proficient in various traditional martial arts, each with its own unique style. He applied his lifelong learning to film and television works, making him an outstanding action director. As an actor, he created so many classic roles, deeply loved by audiences and admired by us, his peers. Brother Leung, it’s snowing in Beijing, and the sky is overcast. I miss you…”