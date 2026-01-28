Border 2 box office Day 5: Sunny Deol's film enters Rs 200 crore milestone

Border 2 box office collection: Border 2 has entered the ₹200 crore club after a "thunderous" long weekend. The Sunny Deol-starrer became the first Hindi film of the year to cross over ₹150 crore in just four days, thanks to a strong mix of nostalgia and patriotism. Due to its widespread appreciation outside of the country, Border 2 has joined the Rs 250 crore box office club worldwide.

The trend of large box office returns for war films released around national holidays is maintained by this impressive performance. On January 23, 2026, the film was released ahead of the 77th Republic Day.

ALSO READ: Vijay's Jana Nayagan release on hold as Madras HC quashes earlier UA order Border 2 box office collection day-wise · Day 1: Rs 32.10 crore · Day 2: Rs 40.59 crore · Day 3: Rs 57.20 crore · Day 4: Rs 63.59 crore · Day 5: Rs 23.31 crore Total: Rs 216.79 crore. More about the Border 2 box office report According to the official numbers provided by the producers, the movie's net box office collection on Day 5 was Rs 23.31 crore. As a result, the movie's total revenue reached Rs 216.79 crore nett. Sacnilk, a trade website, reports that the movie made Rs 19.5 crore on its fifth day, almost reaching this notable milestone.