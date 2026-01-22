Border 2 advance bookings: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan film nears Rs 10 crore

Border 2 advance booking: The wait is finally over for fans of Sunny Deol’s cult classic Border, as its long-anticipated sequel gears up for a grand theatrical release. Border 2, slated to hit cinemas on Friday, January 23, brings together a new generation of stars — Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty — alongside Deol, revisiting the legacy of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. With advance booking trends indicating a strong opening, Border 2 is poised for a promising start at the box office.

However, Border 2 has also found itself at the centre of online chatter, with memes circulating on social media — particularly calling out Varun Dhawan’s performance. At the same time, audiences have responded positively to the pairing of Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film also marks the debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, with the trio portraying young, valiant soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces.

With block seats, Border 2's opening day collection is Rs 7 crore. Pre-sales of Border 2 are reportedly expected to be at least as high as Dhurandhar. With a net opening of Rs 28 crore, the Ranveer Singh film earned about 14 crore on its first day. With more than 13,000 shows, Border 2 has made over Rs 10 crore in India across all media, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. In states like Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, Border 2 has been much-awaited. In Delhi NCR alone, it has earned Rs 1.45 crore.

With one day remaining, Border 2 is predicted to blow up on the last day and perhaps surpass Chhaava's Rs 18 crore gross pre-sales. According to the portal, Border 2 is expected to launch for business at a price of at least Rs 30 crore. The movie is anticipated to do better than anticipated thanks to excellent word-of-mouth. Border 2 cast and plot Border 2, which is directed by Anurag Singh, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and debutante Medha Rana. Border 2, which runs for 3 hours and 20 minutes, tells the story of 3 PVC winners from 1971: Noronha's naval operations, Dahiya's Basantar tank fights, and Sekhon's Longewala air defence.