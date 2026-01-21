Dhurandhar 2 cast: Is Vicky Kaushal joining Ranveer Singh in the sequel?

The phenomenal box-office run of Dhurandhar needs little introduction. Emerging as Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster, the film elevated Ranveer Singh to global prominence and cemented the franchise’s place in cinema history, with worldwide earnings crossing Rs 1,300 crore. Within hours of its release nearly 50 days ago, reports of a sequel — Dhurandhar 2 — sparked massive excitement among fans, further fuelling buzz and driving ticket sales during the film’s extended theatrical run.

The sequel is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid weekend, following the historic success of the first instalment. As anticipation builds ahead of the release, fresh details about Dhurandhar 2 continue to emerge, with new reports suggesting that Vicky Kaushal, best known for Uri, may join the cast.

Since filmmaker Aditya Dhar plans to combine the two universes with a lengthy cameo by Kaushal, the character might be taken from Uri: A Surgical Strike. Uri-Dhurandhar crossover? Speculation around a shared universe began soon after Dhurandhar released, with fans spotting what they believe were deliberate narrative breadcrumbs. One of the earliest theories focused on Uri, where the character Jaskirat Singh Rangi — husband of Yami Gautam’s character — is mentioned but never appears on screen. The intrigue deepened when Dhurandhar revealed that Ranveer Singh’s character was originally named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, operating undercover as Hamza within Rahman Dakait’s network. Many fans believe this shared identity was not accidental but a calculated move to link Dhar’s spy narratives.