Ajit Pawar aircraft crash: Flight lost balance, multiple blasts heard

Ajit Pawar aircraft crash: Flight lost balance, multiple blasts heard

According to media reports, a technical malfunction and poor visibility due to dense fog in the Baramati region led to the crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane in flames after it crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar on Wednesday died in a plane crash in Baramati. Pawar, along with four others on board, died after the aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport.
 
According to a PTI report, several eyewitnesses claimed that the aircraft appeared unstable in the air and there were several blasts. Here are the details of Pawar’s final moments before the crash, how it took place, and the reason behind the tragic crash.

What happened before the crash?

The aircraft carrying Pawar took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am on Wednesday. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis.
 
 
He was travelling to Baramati to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.
 
The aircraft was later seen flying near Baramati airport in Pune district. It took a round in the air as it prepared to land. During this time, the aircraft appeared slightly unstable while descending toward the runway.

As it came closer to the ground, the aircraft tilted and lost balance. While attempting to land, it hit the ground forcefully near the airport.

The crash and explosion

The crash took place at around 8.50 am, according to police officials. They confirmed that there were five people in the aircraft at the time of the incident.
 
The moment the aircraft struck the ground, it burst into flames and exploded. The impact was followed by a series of loud blasts, which were heard from nearby areas.
 
The explosion was strong, and parts of the aircraft were thrown into the surrounding area. A large fire broke out immediately, making it impossible for anyone to go close to the crash site.

What caused the crash?

According to media reports, a technical malfunction and poor visibility due to dense fog in the Baramati region led to the crash. The aviation ministry has launched a probe to determine the reason behind the crash.
 
The Learjet 45XR aircraft disappeared from radar around 8.45 am, shortly before the crash. According to News18, the pilot attempted an emergency landing, but the aircraft reportedly went out of control.

Details of the aircraft

The aircraft was flying at a speed of about 157 knots, which is roughly 290 km per hour, at the time of its last recorded signal, Moneycontrol reported. The mid-size business jet was estimated to be 15 to 16 years old and could carry a maximum of nine people, including crew members.
 
It belonged to the Learjet 45 series, an aircraft model that first took to the skies in 1995. The model was manufactured between 1998 and 2007, while an upgraded version, the Learjet 45XR, continued production into the early 2010s.
 
Emergency teams rushed to the site soon after the crash was reported. A large fire had broken out, and authorities sealed off the area for safety reasons. Police officials confirmed that all those on board were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were later declared dead.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

