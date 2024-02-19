Bramayugam box office collection Day 5: Mammootty's movie collects 30 cr

Bramayugam is a malayalam horror thriller movie released in theatres on February 15, 2024. The movie managed to garner good reviews from both critics and audiences and minted over Rs 12 crore in the first four days, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. It has collected Rs 31.6 crore across the world as of now and it is moving strongly ahead.

Bramayugam movie features Mammootty, Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan in pivotal roles along with other star casts. The movie is presented in black and white which is said to be inspired by stories from 'Aithihyamala' and a character called Kunchamon Potti.

Bramayugam box office collection day 5 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie so far has minted Rs 0.21 crore on the fifth day and it is expected that the number will surge in the second part.

As per reports, the movie collected Rs 3.1 crore on its opening day, and the number shrank on the second day and collected Rs 2.45 crore. The number again went up on the third day and garnered Rs 3.35 crore on the third day (Saturday), and on the fourth day (Sunday) the movie made its highest single-day collection with Rs 3.85 crore. This helped the movie to collect Rs 12.75 crore net in India.

However, it is not limited to national boundaries, it is doing spectacular performances across the world. It has collected over 31 crore worldwide.

Bramayugam Day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.1 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.45 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.85 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 0.21 Cr (as of now)

Total ₹ 12.96 Cr