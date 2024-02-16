Udaan actress Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to a heart attack at 67

Renowned actress, Kavita Chaudhary, who gained fame for her IPS Officer role in a popular TV serial 'Udaan" telecasted on Doordarshan, died at the age of 67 due to a heart attack on Thursday.

Actor Anang Desai, who was a batchmate of Kavita Chaudhary at the National School of Drama, confirmed the news of Kavita Chaudhary's demise.

Suchitra Verma, who was a close friend of Kavita and mentee, also shared a post on her Instagram account confirming the news of Kavita. Suchitra shared a long post and wrote that she “felt heavy by sharing the news that the beacon of strength, inspiration, and grace, Kavita Chaudhary, is no more.”

Watch the post here:



In the last few years of her life, she had been battling cancer and was continuously on medical care during that period. She took her last breath in the hospital at 8:30 pm. Kavita Chaudhary's Early Life and Career

Kavita Chaudhary was born in Kolkata and she is the younger sister of Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, who served as an inspiration for her character in Udaan. Kanchan is only the second woman IPS officer after Kiran Bedi, the first woman who became DGP of a state. Kanchan passed away in 2019. Kavita Chaudhary started her acting career in the early 1980s.

The actress became successful and famous in 1989 with her role as Kalyani Singh in 'Udaan'. Her role in the serial was praised by critics and audiences alike. It is considered one of the most iconic television shows in the history of Indian cinema and the show helped Kavita establish herself as a household name at that time.

The series was based on a story depicting how Kalyani Singh (Kavita Chaudhary) became a police officer. The role of her father was played by Vikram Gokhale who passed away in 2022.

Kavita was also famous for a detergent commercial in India, where she played the role of housewife Lalita Ji in an advertisement in the late 1980s.