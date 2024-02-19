Home / Entertainment / 77th BAFTA Film Awards: Oppenheimer bags 7 awards, Deepika stuns in Saree

77th BAFTA Film Awards: Oppenheimer bags 7 awards, Deepika stuns in Saree

77th BAFTA Film Awards: Oppenheimer again emerged as the major winner at an award night, but Barbie failed to get even one. Indian actress also stuns everyone in a Sabyasachi saree

77th BAFTA Film Awards
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

BAFTA Film Awards 2024: The 77th BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18, 2024 (February 19 at 12:30 am IST). 

Oppenheimer and Poor Things emerged as the major winners at the  British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2024, which David Tennant hosts. Oppenheimer clinched seven awards, while Poor Things won five. However, the Barbie movie, which competed with Oppenheimer on many award nights, failed to collect a single award at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Oppenheimer had a total of 13 nominations in the BAFTA race and won seven in different categories, including cinematography and editing.

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan won the Best Director Award, Cillian Murphy won Best Actor, and Robert Downey Jr received the Best Supporting Actor Award. 

Also Read: BAFTA 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins seven prizes, including Best Picture, actor

The other top winner, Poor Things actress Emma Stone, bagged the Best Actress Award for her spectacular performance.

Deepika Padukone presents BAFTA
Indian actress Deepika Padukone was also present at the award night hosted at London's Royal Festival Hall, and she attracted Indian viewers' attention when she appeared to present an award. Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a Sabyasachi saree on the BAFTA Awards night. 


Deepika presented the award for Film Not in the English Language category won by The Zone of Interest, a Polish historical drama by Jonathan Glazer.

BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Winners List
Here’s the BAFTA winners full list:

Best film

Winner: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Leading actress

Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie

Leading actor

Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Supporting actress

Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Supporting actor

Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Director

Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Mia McKenna-Bruce
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Wilde

Outstanding British film

Winner: The Zone of Interest
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka

Film not in the English language

Winner: The Zone of Interest
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow

Animated film

Winner: The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary

Winner: 20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!

Original screenplay

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

Winner: American Fiction
All of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: Earth Mama
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?

Original score

Winner: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Make-up and hair

Winner: Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Costume design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Production design

Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Sound

Winner: The Zone of Interest
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer

Cinematography

Winner: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Editing

Winner: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Casting

Winner: The Holdovers
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon

Special visual effects

Winner: Poor Things
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

British short animation

Winner: Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon

British short film

Winner: Jellyfish and Lobster
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow

Bafta Fellowship

Winner: Samantha Morton

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Winner: June Givanni

Also Read

ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

ICC Awards 2023: Dates for announcement of the winners' list revealed

69th National Awards 2023 announced today, check the winners' list here

BAFTA 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins seven prizes, including Best Picture, actor

Asia Cup history: From ODIs to T20s, a classic crowd-puller for 39 years

BAFTA 2024: 'Oppenheimer' wins seven prizes, including Best Picture, actor

Ed Sheeran to Major Lazer, India's live music scene hits a crescendo

Udaan actress Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to a heart attack at 67

'Love you BTS', says Shah Rukh Khan as he announces Dunki's Netflix release

Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor first look as villain revealed, looks sinister

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BAFTADeepika Padukoneaward showsawardEntertainment News

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story