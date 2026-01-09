Shahid Kapoor's fierce first look from Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo unveiled

The first look of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O Romeo was revealed on Friday, 9 January 2026, setting social media abuzz. Sharing the poster online, Shahid captioned it: “Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO!” along with a note promising “a spectacular journey that begins today”. The actor also confirmed that the trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s new film will drop on 10 January 2026.

Shahid and Bhardwaj, known for acclaimed collaborations such as Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon, are once again teaming up for what promises to be an intense cinematic experience. On January 10, 2026, the trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj's movie will be unveiled. Some of the most well-known movies in contemporary Hindi cinema are the result of the creative collaboration of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid Kapoor's first poster from O Romeo is out The poster shows Shahid Kapoor in an unhinged, ferocious avatar — screaming, blood-soaked, and heavily bruised. His hands, neck and face are smeared with blood, while accessories including a belt, rings, bracelets and a chain add to his rugged, violent look. Dressed in a dark, half-unbuttoned shirt, he appears in a state of raw aggression, hinting at a gritty action narrative. O Romeo is set to release in cinemas on 13 February 2026, just a day before Valentine’s Day. The film is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Internet reacts to Shahid Kapoor's look from O Romeo Since the movie’s first look was disclosed, social media users quickly reacted to the poster and appreciated Shahid Kapoor’s look. One user commented, "The Tatto, The Neckchain, The Anger, The Psycho Smile, The Aggressive Hand, The Blood Stains, The Whole 1st Look, and make me so restless about your role in the movie. This is gonna be Epic SIR (sic)." Another said, "Another Blockbuster on its way." ALSO READ: Vijay-Prabhas box office clash tilts as Jana Nayagan postpones release Celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, and others, reacted to the post. Alia Bhatt praised, "Can't wait for this film (sic)." Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter, Kiara Advani, Raashii Khanna, and Niti Taylor reacted to the post with a like.