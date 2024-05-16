Jr NTR donates Rs 12.5 lakh to Andhra temple; here's all you need to know

Popular south Indian actor Jr NTR, on Thursday, donated Rs 12.50 lakh to the Sri Bhadrakali Sametha Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Cheyyeru, Andhra Pradesh.

Known for his philanthropy, this donation is another testament to his charitable nature. The actor, who will next be seen in the upcoming film Devara: Part 1, continues to support various causes.

A fan shared the news on X, stating, “NTR Anna donated Rs 12.5 lakhs for Sri Bhadrakali Sametha Veerabhadra Swamy temple, Jaggannapeta, East Godavari!”

The post, highlighting Jr NTR’s generosity, quickly went viral.

This is not the first time the 'RRR' star has made such a contribution. Previously, he donated Rs 25 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood victims. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity to support daily-wage workers in the film industry.

Upcoming projects

Jr NTR is set to star in Koratala Siva's 'Devara: Part 1', alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The excitement surrounding the film has been amplified with the upcoming release of its first single, 'Fear Song,' composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is slated to release on May 19, with the film hitting theatres on October 10, 2024.

Additionally, Jr NTR will feature in Ayan Mukherji's 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan.

There are media reports suggesting that he may relocate to Mumbai to further his career in Bollywood, although no official confirmation has been made.

His fans are also excited about his upcoming Birthday (May 20), hoping for a glimpse of the actor from 'Devara: Part 1' and his return to India.

About Jr NTR

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as Jr NTR, was born on May 20, 1983, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana). He is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, with numerous accolades including two Filmfare Awards, two state Nandi Awards, and four CineMAA Awards. He has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012.

Jr NTR is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He began his acting career as a child in films like Brahmarshi Viswamitra (1991) and Ramayanam (1997), for which he won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. He made his debut as a lead actor with Ninnu Choodalani (2001) and gained prominence with films like Student No. 1 (2001) and Aadi (2002).

He has also hosted the first season of the Telugu language reality TV show Bigg Boss on Star Maa, and the fifth season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu in 2021 on Gemini TV.