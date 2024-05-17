OTT releases this week: Shows that will keep you on edge of your seats

Several OTT platforms are gearing up to release the latest series and movies from genres such as action, drama, romance and mystery this week.

Many OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV are slated to post exciting content soon. The most awaited series and movies include 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood', the film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and The 8 Show.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood

'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' is an animated series and it is a prequel to the iconic Bahubali movie. The series revolves around the early exploits of Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and it will explore the pivotal events that redefined the legendary statuses. Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John direct the animated series and promise the audience an animated world of Bahubali depicting epic adventure, brotherhood, conflict and betrayal.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: May 17

The 8 Show

It is a South Korean dark comedy thriller series, which will take viewers on an extreme journey through eight individuals competing in high-stakes contests while they are in an eight-storey building. The show is sweet and dangerous at the same time where they "earn money as time accumulates". The story will delve into themes of human desperation, collaboration and competition.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: May 17

The Big Cigar

This series revolves around the escape plan of Huey P. Newton, the Black Panther Party co-founder disguised as a fictional movie production. The series features Andre' Holland, Tiffany Boone, Alessandro Nivola, and Marc Menchaca in pivotal roles. The series depicts high-octane drama with some blend of historical events narrated with cinematic storytelling.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Release Date: May 17

Bastar: The Naxal Story

It is a political thriller movie directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The movie is based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The movie mainly failed to perform well at the box office and received negative reviews only. However, the Bastar team is excited about its OTT release . It features Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, and Subrat Dutta in the key roles.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Release Date: May 17

Thelma the Unicorn

It is an American animated musical comedy movie, directed by Jared Hess and Lynn Wang. Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a huge musical star. However, amid a pink and glitter-filled fate moment, Thelma transformed into a unicorn and instantly rose to global stardom, but this fame came with a cost.

Where to Watch: May 17

Release Date: Netflix

Thalaimai Seyalagam

Thalaimai Seyalagam is an upcoming 2024 Indian thriller series written and directed by Vasanthabalan. The show revolves around an immersive experience of the cutthroat world of Tamil Nadu politics and the investigation surrounding a CM's corruption trial that extends to murder in Jharkhand. The show is produced by Radhika Sarathkumar and R. Sarathkumar under the banner of Radaan Mediaworks. The key characters of the show include Kishore, Sriya Reddy, Bharath and Remya Nambeesan. It is an eight-episode series.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Release Date: May 17