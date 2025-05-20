Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 3: Earnings fall on Monday

Tom Cruise starrer ' Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning ' is doing whopping business at the Indian box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie made a business of around Rs 6.75 crore net on its third day (Monday), taking the total collection of the movie in India to Rs 40.25 crore net.

The movie is garnering positive response from both fans and critics alike.

Mission: Impossible 8: Box office collection day 3

Sacnilk reported that Tom Cruise 's Mission Impossible 8 did whopping business during weekends, but struggled on weekdays. The movie witnessed a drop of 60.88 per cent on Monday, limiting its day 3 collection to only Rs 6.65 crore.

At the Indian box office, this 8th instalment of Mission: Impossible, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, was released in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On Monday, the movie raked Rs 4 crore in English, Rs 2.25 crore in Hindi, Rs 25 lakh in Telugu and Rs 15 lakh in Tamil, taking its total collection to Rs 40.15 crore on day 3.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning day-wise collection

Here's the day-wise collection of Mission Impossible 8

Also Read

Saturday: Rs 16.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 17 crore

Monday: Rs 6.75 crore

Total: Rs 40.25 crore

MI 8 has become the highest non-Marvel, non-Avatar Hollywood opener in India and has become the biggest opener for Tom Cruise ever. It is also expected that the movie is going to do good business this week as well because there are no big movies in the release queue.

ALSO READ | War 2 teaser out: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan to face off in the Spy Universe It would be interesting to see how this movie performs on weekdays, which is going to be a crucial factor in deciding the movie's long run at the ticket window.

Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning' is expected to cross Rs 100 crore marks similar to the previous movie by the franchise. The 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' which was released in 2023 made a business of Rs 110 crore in the lifetime run in India. The latest installment is likely to surpass this figure soon.

Mission: Impossible 8 Imdb rating

The movie has received 7.7 rating at Imdb.

Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning cast

Here's the cast of Mission Impossible 8:

Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell

Pom Klementieff

Esai Morales

Simon Pegg

Ving Rhames

Greg Tarzan Davis

Who is the director of Mission Impossible 8?

The movie is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.