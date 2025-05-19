Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar tests Covid positive, shares Insta post

Shilpa Shirodkar tested Covid-19 positive: Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Shilpa Shirodkar has tested positive for COVID-19. The 51-year-old shared the news on Instagram, urging her followers to stay cautious.

The actress shared a post that reads, “Hello, people! I’ve been tested positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks!"

Shilpa recently made headlines for her inspiring physical transformation. The actress shared the news before-and-after pictures charting her impressive three-month weight loss journey from October 2024 to January 2025.

Her post on social media received huge applause. Many fans called her fitness journey "motivational" and "proof that it's never too late to reinvent yourself."

She rose to fame in the 1990s with popular movies like Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, and Bewafa Sanam. Her screen presence was really amazing as she starred opposite major Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Shilpa took a break from acting and made a return to television in the 2000s with shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Silsila Pyar Ka.

Her journey at the Bigg Boss 18 reminded the audience of her charm and resilience and proved once again why she remains one of the most beloved faces of Indian entertainment.

Her fans are now wishing speedy recovery and hoping to see her back in action soon.