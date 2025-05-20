War 2 teaser out: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan to face off in the Spy Universe

Hrithik Roshan War 2 Teaser: The teaser of the much-awaited movie War 2 has been released today to mark the birthday of Jr NTR, who is playing the lead role alongside Hrithik Roshan.

War 2 is a sequel to 2019's blockbuster movie War, adding another instalment of the YRF Spy Universe, and Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role and this time he will face off with Jr NTR in an epic battle.

War 2 teaser out

War 2 is being released on the occasion of Independence Day in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

This latest addition in the YRF spyverse will take the story of agent Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan) forward. According to reports, Jr NTR is going to be associated with the franchise for a long period. It is also reported that his character might get some standalone movies in the spy universe which has franchises such as Tiger and Pathaan.

The makers shared the teaser with a caption that reads, “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse”.

Watch War 2 Teaser Here:

War 2 release date

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is set to hit theatres across the world on August 14, 2025.

War 2 movie star cast

Here’s the star cast of War 2:

Hrithik Roshan,

N. T. Rama Rao Jr,

Kiara Advani,

Ashutosh Rana

Anil Kapoor

War 2 has been shot 150 days across the world

War 2 is being shot in multiple locations across the world. According to reports, the shooting took place in six different countries such as Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India, in over a period of 150 days. Most of the sequences in the movie are being shot at real locations, while some shots are being taken at a set in Mumbai.

It is certain that Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as Agent Kabir in the upcoming War franchise, but fans are keen to see Jr NTR in the movie.

About War 2 Movie

Ayan Mukherji directed War 2 is an Hindi-language action thriller movie, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. War 2, the sequel of War (2019) is the sixth installment of YRF Spy Universe.