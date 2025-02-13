Chhaava advance booking: Vicky Kaushal-starrer set for opening of Rs 6.7 cr

Ahead of its release, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Vicky Kaushal's next movie, Chhaava. On February 14, the film which also features Rashmika Mandanna will be released in theaters. The historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, narrates the tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a heroic warrior renowned for his courage and bravery.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal work together on film for the first time in Chhaava. Fans have been intrigued by their coupling, which has raised interest in the movie. Through a variety of events and media appearances, both actors have been aggressively promoting the movie.

Chhaava: Advance booking

The website states that 2,32,746 tickets have been sold for 8,090 shows throughout India on the first day of Chhaava. The movie is expected to open with Rs 6.7 crore, and Rs 8.42 crore including block seats. Though it might surpass the Rs 8.3 crore opening of his previous film, Bad Newz, however, it is unclear how much it would bring in on the first day.

For context, this year's high-profile films were Shahid Kapoor's Deva, which made Rs 5.5 crore on its first day of release, and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which made Rs 12.25 crore. Chhaava may be one of the largest openers of 2025 so far, as Kangana Ranaut's Emergency had an opening of only Rs 2.5 crore.

Chhaava: About the film

Chhaava, a historical action movie directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, is based on the life of Maratha ruler Sambhaji which will be played by Vicky Kaushal's character.

In addition, Divya Dutta plays Soyarabai, Akshaye Khanna plays Aurangzeb, Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, and Ashutosh Rana plays Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite. It is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava. A. R. Rahman wrote the soundtrack album and the film's score, while Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

What Vicky Kaushal said about the film and co-star?

Vicky Kaushal recently commended Rashmika Mandanna in an interview with India Today for her professionalism and positive attitude on set. According to him, Rashmika is constantly cheerful, upbeat, and in a good mood. She never allows a bad day to get in the way of her work or the people around her. He praised her for maintaining a positive and professional atmosphere on site, calling it an outstanding quality.

During a promotional event, Vicky Kaushal discussed the physical changes he had to undergo for the film. “There were days when I had no time to even relax. With 12-hour shoot schedules, two hours of training before and two hours of action rehearsals after, I barely had time to sleep. Katrina knows how it is in the industry, and she was so kind and patient with me,” he further added and credited Katrina Kaif for being supportive during this period.