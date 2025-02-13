Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 OTT release: When and where to watch series?

The season 6 of the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, which is divided into 3 parts, is about to conclude. Parts 1 and 2 were already available for streaming from July 18 and November 15, 2024, and on February 13, the last set of episodes will be released worldwide. According to Netflix, the official synopsis teases a dramatic ending.

There are 15 episodes in Season 6, which consists of 3 sections of 5 episodes each. Instead of adhering to a conventional episode structure, Netflix and Sony decided to use this format in order to produce a more engaging viewing experience.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 OTT release: When and where to watch?

On February 13, 2025, Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 will be available on OTT. It will be available on Netflix platform. Following are the different countries and their respective release times of the series:

India: 1:30 p.m.

USA (Pacific Time): 12 a.m.

USA (Eastern Time): 3 a.m.

UK: 8 a.m.

Central Europe: 10 a.m.

Brazil: 5 a.m.

Australia: 7 p.m.

New Zealand: 9 p.m.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: What to Expect?

One of the most prominent karate competitions in the world, the Sekai Taikai tournament, will be the subject of the final five episodes. This tournament is a pivotal conflict for the main characters of the story since it will decide Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai's destiny. One of the main highlights will be the conflict between Daniel and Johnny, as well as the participation of Terry Silver and John Kreese.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3: Cast

The cast of the series involves Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, CS Lee as Master Kim Sun-Yung, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Vas Sanchez as Nestor, Dan Ahdoot as Anoush Norouzi, Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes and Xolo Mariduena as Miguel Diaz, among others.

Cobra Kai: Overview

Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz are the creators of the series. Bob Wilson and Katrin L. Goodson are its producers. Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions, Overbrook Entertainment, Heald Productions, Counterbalance Entertainment, Westbrook Studious, Sony Pictures Television, William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Will Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, and Josh Heald.