Badass Ravi Kumar box office Day 6: Himesh Reshammiya film nears 8 crore

Since its release on February 7, Badass Ravi Kumar managed to surprise many in the Hindi markets on its opening weekend. The movie features Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role which is the 10th film of his career.

The movie has been performing decently at the box office. Despite the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam surpassing its original earnings, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar has managed to hold its ground.

Badass Ravi Kumar box office collection day 6

Keith Gomes directed Badass Ravi Kumar minted over Rs 7.35 crore in five days of its release. After the dream opening, the Himesh Reshammiya movie saw a continuous decline in its earnings.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the collection of Badass Ravi Kumar is likely to decline on day 6 as well and at the time of writing the movie has minted only Rs 0.22 crore (approx.).

On its opening day, the movie earned Rs 2.75 crore, followed by 2 crore and 1.4 crore respectively on days 2 and 3, respectively.

The collection declined significantly after Monday when it minted Rs 0.6 Crore on day 4 (Monday). The number further dropped on day 5 when it collected Rs 0.5 crore.

Also Read

Day India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 2 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 1.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 0.6 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 0.5 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 0.22 Cr (at the time of writing)

Total ₹ 7.47 Cr

About Badass Ravi Kumar

This movie is a spin-off film of The Xpose (2024) and the second instalment in The Xposé Universe. Himesh Reshammiya reprises his role as Ravi Kumar, while the other cast including Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever appear in supporting roles.

Made with a budget of Rs 20 crore, the movie was released in theatres on February 7, 2025.