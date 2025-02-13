Rekhachithram OTT release: When and where to watch this crime thriller?

Just days before its OTT release, the Mollywood film starring Asif Ali reached a historic milestone. The filmmakers made a significant statement about its box office collections as the blockbuster movie continues to captivate audiences on the big screen and successfully completes one month in theaters.

According to a social media post on Instagram, the Jofin T. Chacko-directed film has achieved the Rs 75-crore milestone. A day prior to his birthday, Asif Ali responded to the achievement, “It’s my birthday eve and yeah. That calls for a double damaka !!! Gratitude and supremely honoured.”

Rekhachithram OTT release: When and where to watch?

Packed with unexpected suspense, Rekhachithram is about to make its OTT debut. According to media sources, streaming company SonyLiv has purchased the film's streaming rights. As the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, the high-octane drama is awaiting official confirmation for its OTT release date.

Rekhachithram: Plot

The story takes place in the scenic but creepy town of Malakkappara, where Asif Ali's character Vivek is investigating a terrible suicide. A case that seems straightforward at first turns into a complicated web of secrets, which brings Vivek to a missing person's case connected to a movie shoot.

The storyline of the movie revolves around Vivek, a police inspector who becomes involved in the unexplained murder of Rajendran, a guy who had previously admitted to a long-forgotten crime. As the inquiry progresses, it reveals a link to the disappearance of a young girl while Bharathan's 1985 Malayalam film Kathodu Kathoram was being filmed.

As the movie unfolds, Rekhachithram masterfully blurs the line between truth and fiction, keeping viewers guessing until the end.

Rekhachithram box office collections

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Malayalam-language mystery murder thriller brought in a total of Rs 26.03 crore at the Indian box office as of Sunday, Day 25. On its first day of release, the Asif Ali movie brought in Rs 1.9 crore net, and in its third week, it brought in Rs 2.27 crore. On Friday, the mystery crime thriller began its fourth week, and on the twenty-eighth day, it is still going strong in theaters.

Rekhachithram has made a total of Rs 54.50 crore at the box office globally. According to Sacnilk, the film made Rs 30.45 in the domestic market over the same time period and earned Rs 24.05 crore in the global market.