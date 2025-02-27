Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' teaser released: When and where to watch?

The much anticipated teaser for Salman Khan's next movie, Sikandar, has finally been released, sparking immense excitement among fans. Salman plays a character shrouded in mystery and intensity in this action-packed thriller, which is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

A post by Nadiadwala Grandson on Instagram stated, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us [sic]".

The post mentioned, “The wait is almost over. Set your reminders to see the Film Teaser of Sikandar tomorrow at 3:33 PM!#SikandarTeaser LOADING". The film is set to release on March 28, 2025.

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’: Teaser talk

Salman Khan's film offers everything you have been anticipating, according to the teaser that the makers released. As the teaser was released, the actor captioned, "Jo dilon par karta hai raj woh aaj kehlata hai Sikandar" #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar

Salman Khan's iconic line, "Daadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha, dada ne Sanjay aur praja ne Raja Saab," opens the teaser and sets the tone for the film right away. His next statement, "Insaaf nahi, saaf karne aaya hun," immediately resonates with the audience, capturing the character's essence and creating suspense for his role, which is larger than life.

Salman is shown displaying his tremendous physical prowess in dramatic battle sequences throughout the teaser, whether they take place indoors, on the streets, or inside an airplane. Every scene intensifies the film's raw energy. "KAYDE MEIN RAHO… FAIDE MEIN RAHO. WARNA SHAMSHAAN YA KABRISTAAN MEIN RAHO," which is another potent passage, reaffirms Sikandar's belief that justice is more than just abiding by the law; it also involves living a purposeful life and making the tough choices.

In the trailer, Rashmika Mandanna makes a stunning entry, which heightens the anticipation for the movie. Fans are excitedly expecting more because of the captivating dynamic that is promised by the relationship between her and Salman in the song sequences. Sikandar is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025 because of this teaser, which sets the stage for an exciting roller coaster ride of action, drama, and emotional depth.

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ teaser: Where to watch?

Salman Khan is expected to share the teaser on his social media accounts after it is released on Nadiadwala Grandson's official YouTube channel. Since ZeeStudio and Netflix have an interest in the movie as well, viewers can watch the trailer launch on their social media accounts.

Furthermore, the makers have released a number of posters, the most recent of which was released in February in honor of producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday. This teaser comes after the first look, which was released on Salman Khan's birthday in December and received more than 60 million views. Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss, who is renowned for his action-packed storytelling, collaborated for the first time on Sikandar.

More about the film, Sikandar

In Sikandar, Salman Khan has adopted a completely different persona. Known for playing characters that are larger than life, he will play a brutal businessman who has a change of heart after seeing widespread wrongdoing. Fans are excited to watch the actor play such a tough part, and the transformation promises to be fascinating.

In addition to Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna plays a significant part in Sikandar. Following hits like Kick and Judwaa, this is Salman's first joint project with Sajid Nadiadwala in a number of years. One of the most talked-about parts of this movie is already the reunion of the two. The trailer for Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 will also be a part of the movie, so fans are in for a double treat.