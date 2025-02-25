Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stars at Sangam: Bollywood celebrities who took the holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Stars at Sangam: Bollywood celebrities who took the holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Many celebrities reached Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The celebrities include Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, etc.

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Held once every 12 years, the grand Maha Kumbh Mela is underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe. As one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, pilgrims and saints are flocking to the sacred Triveni Sangam—the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take a holy dip and seek divine blessings.
 
Seeking to harness the spiritual significance of this sacred time, business tycoons and celebrities are flocking to Triveni Sangam to take the holy dip and seek divine blessings. Here are some of the top Bollywood celebrities who were spotted in Prayagraj taking the holy dip.
 

Akshay Kumar took holy dip on Monday

Actor Akshay Kumar took part in the holy ritual on Monday. The actor expressed gratitude after knowing the well-organized arrangements at the venue, which highlighted the improvements since the last Kumbh in 2019.
 
After completing all the rituals where Akshay Kumar shared his appreciation stating, "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed."
 
The actor shared his past experiences as well, saying, "I still remember when the Kumbh took place in 2019, people used to bring their own gathri (bundle of belongings)... but now many influential personalities like Ambani, Adani, and famous actors are coming. This shows how good the arrangements are."  Read: Bathing videos of women from Maha Kumbh, FIRs against 140 SM accounts

Other celebrities who went to Maha Kumbh 2025

Shankar Mahadevan

Music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan has performed twice at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: first time during the inaugural ceremony of the Maha Kumbh (January 16) and then on January 28.

Remo D’Souza 

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza also went to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj to take a holy dip. He went to the Kumbh without revealing his identity, where he sought spiritual blessings. The 50-year-old shared a video on his Instagram without any captions. However, he shared some hashtags, i.e., “#harhargange, #mahakumbh2025, #mahakumbhmela2025, #uttarpradeshtourism #prayagraj.”

Guru Randhawa

Popular singer Guru Randhawa also took a holy dip in the Ganga river in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He shared a video from his spiritual visit on his Instagram handle with a caption that reads, “Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God’s blessing. Har Har Gange!”

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif also reached Maha Kumbh 2025 on February 24 along with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. She reached Prayagraj with a smiling face and dressed up in a simple pink suit.

Vicky Kaushal

  Vicky Kaushal also went to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 and while talking to the media the Chhaava actor said, "I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Maha Kumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here."

Anupam Kher 

Anupam Kher also took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on January 23, 2025. He shared a glimpse of his visit on his Instagram account where he could be seen chanting mantras and offering prayers. “Mahakumbh mein snaan karke jeevan safal hua!! Pehli baar uss sthaan par pahaunch ke mantra uccharan kiye...” his caption reads.
 
Other celebrities spotted at the Kumbh Mela included Mamta Kulkarni, Adah Sharma, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. 

