Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected for Cannes Un Certain Regard 2025

Bollywood director Neeraj Ghaywan's second film, "Homebound", has been selected for showing at this year's 'Un Certain Regard' section of the Cannes Film Festival, which released its official lineup on Thursday.

Ghaywan's directorial debut, "Masaan" (2015), which also featured in Un Certain Regard, had received widespread critical acclaim. The movie, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra, garnered had also bagged the Un Certain Regard Special Prize and the FIPRESCI Prize at Cannes.

"Homebound" is headlined by Ishan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa.

Significantly, the Un Certain Regard section, which is devoted to showcasing the work of a new generation of directors, also has some keenly awaited films such as the directorial debut of Scarlett Johansson 'Eleanor the Great', Morad Mustafa's 'Aisha Can't Fly Away', and 'The Last One for the Road' by Francesco Sossai, among others.

Last year, 'The Shameless', a Bulgarian-American drama by Konstantin Bojanov starring Indian actors Anasuya Sengupta and Omara Shetty, had opened in the same section. Sengupta also became the first Indian actor to receive the Best Actress award.

Sandhya Suri's 'Santosh', starring Shahana Goswami, also opened in the Un Certain Regard section last year, while Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light', a drama about two nurses in Mumbai, had its world premiere in the Main Competition section. The film won the Grand Prix, the festival's second-highest honour. It opened to a limited theatrical run in November and is now streaming on JioHotstar.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, with French actress Juliette Binoche heading the Main Competition jury.