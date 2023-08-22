Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav stuns fans with new car costing 2.3 crore

What is the price of Khesari Lal Yadav's new car? Khesari Lal Yadav has bought the latest model of the Land Rover Defender SUV. The price of the top model is around Rs 2.30 crore. The SVU comes in both 90 to 110 body styles in India. The car's popularity increased because of the top speed of the SUV, i.e., 240 kilometres per hour which the SUV can catch in just 5 to 7 seconds.
Khesari Lal Yadav shared a video on Instagram Khesari shared a video on his Instagram handle where he could be seen worshipping his car with his wife and other family members.
A post shared by Khesari Lal Yadav (@khesari_yadav)