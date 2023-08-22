Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav stuns fans with new car costing 2.3 crore

Move over Bollywood superstars, when it comes to living the high life, Bhojpuri stars are not very far behind. Khesari Lal Yadav, a popular star of the Bhojpuri film industry, stunned his fans when he brought home a brand new car, Land Rover Defender, worth a staggering Rs 2.30 crore.

Since the news came out, his fans are curious to know about the actor's latest car. The actor shared a post on social media, where he could be seen worshipping his car and thanked his fans for the love.

What is the price of Khesari Lal Yadav's new car? Khesari Lal Yadav has bought the latest model of the Land Rover Defender SUV. The price of the top model is around Rs 2.30 crore. The SVU comes in both 90 to 110 body styles in India. The car's popularity increased because of the top speed of the SUV, i.e., 240 kilometres per hour which the SUV can catch in just 5 to 7 seconds.

Khesari Lal Yadav shared a video on Instagram Khesari shared a video on his Instagram handle where he could be seen worshipping his car with his wife and other family members.

Watch the video here:

A post shared by Khesari Lal Yadav (@khesari_yadav)

Khesari Lal Yadav used to drive Fortuner

Before buying the Land Rover Defender, Khesari Yadav used to drive a Fortuner car. Khesari Yadav has a collection of several cars, including Fortuner, and the Bhojpuri actor has added another car to his collection, i.e., Land Rover Defender.

Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the richest actors in the Bhojpuri cinema industry, and his net worth is around Rs 14 crores. Many people are curious about his fees, and to answer this, he charges around Rs 50 to 60 lakh rupees for a movie. For songs, the Bhojpuri star charges Rs 10 to 15 lakh for each song.