Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40, fans offer condolences

Raju Punjabi, one of the most famous artists in Haryana, died this morning after a brief illness. The famed singer gave numerous popular songs to the film industry. He is popular in Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan. The news of the Raju Punjabi's sudden demise has left his fans and family in shock, with condolences pouring in from across the country.

According to reports, Raju had been grappling with a serious illness from the last few days. He was going through treatment at a private hospital in Hisar. He took his final breath this morning, at 40 years of age, bidding farewell to the world.

Raju Punjabi death: Insights Raju Punjabi was reportedly being treated with jaundice for the past couple of days. He got medical treatment at a private hospital in Hisar. His health improved during the treatment and was discharged later on. But, his health condition worsened again, and he was admitted back to the hospital.

Sadly, despite all the efforts made to revive his health, he died during treatment today at 4:30 AM. Following his demise, Raju Punjabi's final rituals will happen in his hometown, Rawatsar.

Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi: Overview

The singer was born in 1990 and died at an early age of 40 years. Raju Punjabi was a versatile singer whose music rose above generational and genre limits. His unique voice and interesting singing style had earned him numerous fans across many states.

Few of his popular songs incorporate "Choudher Jaat Ki," "Aacha Lage Se," "Mithi Boli," "Strong Body," "Desi," "Tu Cheez Lajawab," "Last Stake,” and more. The pairing of Raju and Sapna Chowdhary was very popular on various chart-topping songs.