David Fincher to direct Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

David Fincher is directing the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which will be written by Quentin Tarantino. Confirming the project, Variety reports that Brad Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman and potential wife-killer Cliff Booth.

The first part of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was released in 2019 by Sony Pictures. Tarantino negotiated a deal to regain copyright after several years. The follow-up is being set up under Fincher's first look deal at Netflix, which indicates that Tarantino might privately retain the sequel rights.

Brad Pitt who received his first Academy Award for playing the stuntman and confidante of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), will reprise his role. A lot is yet to be explored in the past of Cliff Booth as a hero soldier and stone-cold killer.

In 2021, Quentin Tarantino wrote a novel with the same title, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' where he answered several questions about Booth's wife-killing allegation and more.

Tarantino's 10th project scrapped

Tarantino's novelisation of his movie delighted his fans of the movie. Tarantino decided to shockingly scrap his follow-up project and find something else for his 10th movie. Booth was supposed to play the principal character in "The Movie Crirtic," with the title indicating that the movie was supposed to explore Booth's passion for movies in detail.

The script for the sequel for “Once Upon a Time” has been written and Brad Pitt has been finalised for the lead role. The plot of the movie is going to take place in the 70s following a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. Pitt is likely to portray the same version of his character Cliff Booth, who in Tarantino's novelisation revealed to be quite a movie buff.

Now, Pitt is officially back in the role of Booth in a movie directed by Fincher. Both Pitt and Fincher have made some most acclaimed movies together which include, ‘Se7en’, cult-satire ‘Fight Club,’ and Oscar darling ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.’

It also seems like Leonardo DiCaprio or Margot Robbie would reprise their roles for the sequel, however, there’s no official confirmation yet.