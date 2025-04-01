PSEB Class 5 result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the Punjab Board Class 5 results soon on the official website. Students can check their result using the official website, i.e., pseb.ac.in with their login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

The exam was held from March 7 to March 13 in a single shift starting from 9 am to noon. The board is likely to release the Punjab Board Class 5 results on April 1. The overall pass percentage currently stands at an impressive 99.84 percent with 3,05,937 students (1,44,653 were female and 1,61,767 were male) cleared the exam.

ALSO READ | UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results? Last year, Pathankot district recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.96%, while Mohali had the lowest, i,.e., 99.65%. Apart from this, a total of 587 students secured a perfect score in the examination.

PSEB Class 5 result 2025 Date and Time:

How to check PSEB Class 5 result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check PSEB Class 5 result 2025:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

On the home page, check for the Results section.

Select “Class 5th Result 2025” from the options.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Click on the Submit button to proceed.

The result will appear on your screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future references.

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: When was the result announced last year?

Here are the previous years trend of result and scorecard release:

2024: April1 and scorecard was released on April 2

2023: April 6 and scorecard was released on April 7

2022: May 6 and the scorecard was released on May 7

PSEB Punjab Board Class 5th Results 2025: Last year’s pass percentages

2024: 99.8%

99.8% 2023: 99.69%

99.69% 2022: 99.62%

99.62% 2021: 99.76%

About supplementary exams

Students who failed to pass the Punjab Board exam will have to appear for supplementary examinations. The board has not released the supplementary exam dates and other details related to the PSEB supplementary exams. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of PSEB.

