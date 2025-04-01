Amitabh Bachchan to narrate stories for Ram Katha: When and where to watch?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is prepared to grace the audience with a spiritual experience this Ram Navami by narrating special stories from the Ram Katha. Additionally, Big B will conduct an interactive session with children, presenting a few stories in an interesting and approachable way.

The live stream will evoke a collective sense of devotion and togetherness, the press note says. Special pooja performed at Ayodhya with sacred rituals across temples to soul-stirring live aartis from Bhadrachalam, Panchvati, Chitrakoot, and Ayodhya. Devotional bhajans, and mesmerizing cultural performances by revered artists including Kailash Kher and Malini Awasthi will also be conducted on the day.

Amitabh Bachchan to narrate on ‘Ram Navami’: When and where to watch?

JioHotstar provided a teaser on Instagram to reveal the legendary actor's holiday association. They said, "Iss Ram Navami, Shri @amitabhbachchan ke saath suniye Shri Ram ki adhbut jeevan-gatha aur jashn manaiye unke janamotsav ka. Watch Ram Navami live on April 6th, 8 am onwards only on JioHotstar! #RamNavamiLiveOnJioHotstar."

To commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, Ram Navmi is observed annually on the final day of Chaitra Navaratri throughout India. Young girls, who symbolize the nine incarnations of the goddess Durga, are presented with gifts and prasad on this auspicious day. It falls on April 6 this year. (ANI).

Amitabh Bachchan to narrate Ram Katha: Official statement

Speaking about the initiative, Bachchan stated, "To be part of such a sacred occasion is an honor of a lifetime. Ram Navami is more than a festival--it is a moment of deep reflection, a time to embrace the ideals of dharma, devotion, and righteousness that Lord Ram personified. Through JioHotstar, we are blessed with the power of technology to transcend distances, uniting hearts across the nation in an unprecedented celebration of faith, culture, and spirituality."

A JioHotstar spokesperson mentioned, "Our live streaming capabilities have enabled us to bring culturally significant experiences to viewers across India. The overwhelming success of events from live sports to Coldplay - Live from Ahmedabad to the 14-hour livestream of the recent Mahashivratri: The Divine Night has inspired us to push boundaries and offer unparalleled experiences to Indian consumers. Ram Navami is a deeply revered occasion in our country, and we're honored to bring its sacred celebrations to millions in every corner of the country. With the legend himself, Amitabh Bachchan narrating Lord Ram's journey, this experience promises to evoke profound emotions on this auspicious occasion."