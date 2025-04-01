Abir Gulaal teaser out: Fawad Khan returns to Bollywood after nine years

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has a huge fan base in India as he was part of some Bollywood hot movies like 'Khubsurat' and 'Kapoor & Sons'. However, the actor was not part of other Indian movies due to the ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian movies.

Previously, Khan was working on a Karan Johar movie where he would be seen opposite Katrina Kaif, but the movie was eventually shelved due to the ban.

Govt lifts ban on Pakistani artists

Finally, the ban has been lifted and Fawad is back with a romcom starring opposite Vaani Kappor in a movie titled, 'Abir Gulaabi'. The makers of the movie have dropped the teaser where Fawad could be seen singing an old song, "Kuch Na Kaho" while sitting in a car next to Vaani.

Abir Gulaal is a long-awaited movie directed by Arti S. Bagdi. The teaser of Abir Gulaal could be seen that reads, “When was the last time you fell in love…” before introducing Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's characters sitting in a car.

In the rain pouring outside, he could be seen singing Kuchh Na Kaho from the movie 1942 A Love Story. While looking into Vaani's eyes, she asks if he is flirting with her, to which Fawad responds, "Do you want me to?"

The teaser also announces the release date of upcoming movie ‘Abir Gulaal’. The movie is set to hit theatres across the world on May 9, 2025. The movie was originally scheduled to release in 2022, but the movie faced multiple production delays.

Since 2016, there has been a ban on Pakistani artists working on Indian movies. However, the petition was dismissed by the Bombay High Court in a ruling in 2023.

Fawad and Vaani are coming together for the first time. The 40-day shooting for Abir Gulaal took place in London, in December last year. In a recent article, filmfare.com said, “The makers plan to market the film internationally and show it at various festivals for starters."

Abir Gulaal release date

The fawaad Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Abir Gulaal is set to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.

Abir Gulaal’s plot

The official synopsis of Abir Gulaal movie reads, “This heartwarming tale unfolds in the picturesque streets of London, weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.”

Abir Gulaal cast

Abir Gulaal also features Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De and Dev Agrawal in key roles.