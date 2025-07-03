Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to get Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Deepika Padukone has scripted history, becoming the first Indian actor to earn a coveted spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category — a landmark moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame selection panel met on June 20 and chose the honorees from hundreds of nominations. On June 25, the Chamber's board of directors formally accepted their selection.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan becomes India's most expensive film ever at ₹835 cr Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros, Television and chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, “We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined on the Walk of Fame as part of the prestigious Class of 2026. These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honour them with this well-deserved recognition.”

Deepika Padukone to be honoured at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026' Along with several well-known international personalities, Deepika Padukone's name was formally revealed as the recipient of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Wednesday, according to Billboard. At a live press conference held at Ovation Hollywood, the announcement was made. The other well-known figures hailed from the fields of recording, film, television, live theater/live performance, and sports entertainment industries. Italian actor Franco Nero, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Timothée Chalamet, Emily Blunt, and Miley Cyrus are among the other celebrities. Mindy Kaling, first South Asian woman to be honoured at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame' In addition to Deepika, earlier this year, Mindy Kaling, an Indian-American actor, writer, producer, and filmmaker, was awarded a star. She was the first lady of South Asian descent to receive a star.

Mindy had posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram to celebrate her accomplishment, "Yesterday was one of the most special days of my life! I was surrounded by my dearest friends and family for the surreal and humbling experience of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. @bjnovak gave such a beautiful speech. I was told after receiving my star that I was the first South Asian woman to have a star on the Walk of Fame. I’m humbled by that. I am so proud to be South Asian and I want to make my community proud of everything I do but more importantly I want to help usher in the next generation of South Asian stars - who are already making a huge impact across the world. I can’t believe how lucky I am! Thank you to my @warnerbrosentertainment family and the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce. This was really incredible."

When and where to watch ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’? Attending a Walk of Fame Star Ceremony is free. Although there are no tickets or fees, you will need to arrive early, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of water. Every ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 12:15 p.m. Visit the Walk of Fame website to learn about future events as well as a previous ceremony. Videos of previous ceremonies are also available on the website under the star's profile. What is 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'? The 2,813 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars that line 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, make up the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.