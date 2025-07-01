Thunderbolts* OTT release: When and where to watch this MCU film online?

With "Thunderbolts," the newest addition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), finally making its way to the OTT platform, Marvel fans have a new reason to celebrate.
The release, which follows Marvel Studios' recent practice of diving into grittier storytelling and intricate character arcs, occurs about two months after the movie's May 2 theatrical opening. This offers fans a darker, more complex team-up plot, which is a significant departure from the conventional superhero formula.
Thunderbolts* OTT release: When and where to watch online?
•Release date- July 1, 2025
•Release platform- Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango
•Availability- Digital purchase and rental (both).
Thunderbolts* 2025: About the film
The official synopsis of Thunderbolts* says, “the film follows a group of anti-heroes who find themselves caught in a perilous mission orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The team must navigate treacherous personal histories while attempting to survive a deadly trap and determine whether redemption or ruin lies ahead.” Also Read: First look of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana drops July 3; release date confirmed
The Thunderbolts squad is featured in the Marvel Comics-based superhero movie. With its combination of psychological tension, emotional drama, and morally ambiguous missions, Thunderbolts* marks a change in tone for Marvel.
Thunderbolts*cast and crew
Known for his work on Robot & Frank and Paper Towns, Jake Schreier is the director of the latest Marvel movie, which is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Eric Pearson, a writer for Black Widow, wrote the movie.
The cast feature:
•Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes,
•Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova,
•David Harbour as Red Guardian,
•Wyatt Russell as John Walker,
•Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and
•Lewis Pullman as the formidable Sentry.
Supporting roles include:
•Olga Kurylenko,
•Wendell Pierce and
•Chris Bauer.
